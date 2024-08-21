PHL Nat’l Scrabble tilt set in Cebu on Aug 31-Sept. 1

cdn mobile

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 21,2024 - 09:07 PM

Scrabble players in action during the Cebu City Junior Olympics Scrabble Tournament held in August 2022 at Cebu City Sports Center grand stand. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the success of last month’s World Youth Scrabble Championships-Qualifying Tournament, Cebu’s top wordsmiths are gearing up for another thrilling competition.

This as the 2024 Philippine National Scrabble Qualifying Tournament (8th Leg) is set to take place from August 31 to September 1 at the Robinsons Cybergate.

Around a hundred participants are expected to showcase their wordplay skills in this two-day event organized by the Cebu Scrabble Association.

The tournament will feature some of the nation’s best Scrabble players, including the pro division champion of last July’s competition, Dart Eslao.

Joining the fray are contenders from the National Capital Region (NCR), Iloilo, Marawi, and Butuan, promising a fierce battle for the top spot.

The event also highlights the presence of elite players such as 2023 National Grand Finals champion Mohamman Suma, Odette Rio of Iloilo, Prexy Ader of Marawi, and Joel Toroy of Butuan.

The tournament will be divided into three categories: Non-Professional, College/High School, and Elementary.

All categories will employ a 10-game Swiss system for the first five rounds, followed by a “King of the Hill” format for the remaining games, with the CSW 2021 as the official reference.

Cash prizes and trophies await the champion and the top three runners-up, while medals will be awarded to the rest of the top 10 players.

For more information, interested participants can contact the organizers at 0923-432-5275 or 0929-704-5575.

TAGS: cebu sports news, scrabble
