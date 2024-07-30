Eslao tops World Youth Scrabble C’ships-Qualifying tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seasoned scrabble player Dart Eslao ruled the recently concluded World Youth Scrabble Championships-Qualifying Tournament held at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu over the weekend.

Eslao, one of Cebu’s best scrabble players, finished the 16-round “King of the Hill” competition with 12 wins and +1,112 spread points to outplay around a hundred word wizards who competed in this tournament.

The Cebu Scrabble Association (CSA)-backed tournament served as a qualifiers for the Philippine team in the World Youth Scrabble Championships scheduled in Citrus Waskaduwa, Sri Lanka in September.

With the victory, Eslao earned a slot to compete in the national finals with the hopes of landing the final spot for the Philippine team in the world youth championships.

Joel Toroy settled for second place with 10 wins and +328 spread points, followed by Marte Toroy with nine wins and +317 spread points.

The fourth place went to Jowar Ayuno (9 wins +266 spread points), while King Jos Rela (9 wins, +229 spread points) landed at fifth place.

The sixth to 10th placers in the two-day tournament were Neil Carmelotes, Jun Mar Amistoso, Elrey Inocian, Daisy Padillo, and Marife Gonzales, respectively.

Cash prizes and medals were given away to the top five players. The tournament was also backed by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Unified Scrabble Association of the Philippines, Inc. (USAPI).

