Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo

Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 during the coronation night held Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
Manalo bested 52 other stunning candidates for the MUPH 2024 title.
Manalo was part of the top 5 that included Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, and Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province.
MUPH 2024 RUNNERS UP
4th runner up was Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, 3rd runner up was Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, 2nd runner up was Quezon Province’s Ahtisa Manalo, first runner up was Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel
Cebu had five contenders in the prestigious pageant. They were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Kris Tiffany Janson, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.
Janson was the lone Cebuano who advanced in the competition, reaching the top 10.
Those who made it to the top 10 were:
Cebu’s Kris TIffany Janson, Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks, Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo, Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, Bacoor’s Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo, Cainta’sStacey Daniella Gabriel, Zambales’ Anita Rose Gomez, Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, and Ahtisa Manalo.
Here is the complete list of the MUPH top 20:
Nueva Ecija— Maica Martinez
Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks
Leyte— Angel Rose Tambal
Hawaii- Patricia Bianca Tapia
Tacloban-Tamara Ocier
Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo
United Kingdom-Christina Chalk
Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo
Cebu-Kris TIffany Janson
Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent
Northern California-Kayla Jean Carter
Baguio-Tarah Valencia
Laguna-Alexandra Mae Rosales
Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel
Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez
Palawan-Raven Doctor
Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry
Australia-Kymberlee Street
Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo
Pasig-Selena Antonio-Reyes