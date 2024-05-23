Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo

Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 during the coronation night held Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Manalo bested 52 other stunning candidates for the MUPH 2024 title.

Manalo was part of the top 5 that included Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel, Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, and Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province.

MUPH 2024 RUNNERS UP

4th runner up was Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, 3rd runner up was Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, 2nd runner up was Quezon Province’s Ahtisa Manalo, first runner up was Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Cebu had five contenders in the prestigious pageant. They were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Kris Tiffany Janson, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.

Janson was the lone Cebuano who advanced in the competition, reaching the top 10.

Those who made it to the top 10 were:

Cebu’s Kris TIffany Janson, Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks, Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo, Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, Bacoor’s Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo, Cainta’sStacey Daniella Gabriel, Zambales’ Anita Rose Gomez, Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, and Ahtisa Manalo.

Here is the complete list of the MUPH top 20:

Nueva Ecija— Maica Martinez

Iloilo— Alexie Mae Brooks

Leyte— Angel Rose Tambal

Hawaii- Patricia Bianca Tapia

Tacloban-Tamara Ocier

Pampanga-Cyrille Payumo

United Kingdom-Christina Chalk

Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo

Cebu-Kris TIffany Janson

Bacoor-Victoria Velasquez Vincent

Northern California-Kayla Jean Carter

Baguio-Tarah Valencia

Laguna-Alexandra Mae Rosales

Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Zambales-Anita Rose Gomez

Palawan-Raven Doctor

Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry

Australia-Kymberlee Street

Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo

Pasig-Selena Antonio-Reyes

Other title holders:

Miss Eco International Philippines- Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks

Miss Charm Philippines— Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo

Miss Cosmo Philippines— Quezon Province’s Ahtisa Manalo

Miss Supranational Philippines— Baguio’s Tarah Valencia