Pepito: Signal No. 2 up in Northern and Eastern Samar

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is raised in Northern and Eastern Samar due to Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi).

Pepito gathered more strength and reached the typhoon category at 650 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, on Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11 a.m., November 15, bulletin.

Pepito, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday night as a severe tropical storm, currently packs maximum sustained wind speeds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and a gustiness of up to 160 kph, based on the latest advisory.

The typhoon was moving westward at 30 kph.

Pagasa specifically declared TCWS No. 2 over the following areas as of 11 a.m. on Friday:

Northern Samar

Mapanas

Gamay

Palapag

Lapinig

Eastern Samar

Arteche

Oras

San Policarpo

Dolores

Jipapad

Maslog

It also hoisted TCWS No. 1 due to Pepito in:

Luzon

Southeastern portion of Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Visayas

Rest of Northern Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Based on Pagasa’s latest track forecast and intensity for Pepito, the typhoon is anticipated to make landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes on Saturday evening (November 16) or Sunday early morning (November 17).

Pepito was likewise projected to pass through the Bicol Region, Quezon province, Central Luzon, and Pangasinan province, and cross the West Philippine Sea by Sunday evening or Monday morning (November 18).

Pepito is the Philippines’ 16th tropical cyclone this year, and the sixth in less than a month.

