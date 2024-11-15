Filinvest Malls Dumaguete officially lights up the holidays with Paskong Pinoy

Filinvest Malls Dumaguete is set to kick off the holiday season with a celebration that echoes the colors and warmth of the Filipino Christmas season. Themed, “Paskong Pinoy,” this year’s festivities and values will brighten up each Pinoy home during the holidays. This began with the malls’ first-ever Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony last November 14, 2024, which took place at the Central Plaza.

The ceremony oﬃcially launched what promises to be a memorable, joyous, and very Pinoy holiday season for the community, filled with Filipino-themed décor and the undeniable spirit of togetherness and giving.

Guests were treated to the beautiful voices and melodies of the Negros Oriental Music Society, a cultural number from Dumaguete’s Sandurot Festival Dancers and a live performance by OPM band Mayonnaise who serenaded the crowd with their hit songs “Jopay,” “Tayo Na Lang Dalawa,” and “Ipagpatawad Mo,” among others.

Dumaguete’s esteemed Mayor, Hon. Felipe Remolla, alongside Filinvest executives, partner tenants, media, influencers, and loyal shoppers, graced the event to underscore its significance—not just as a mall gathering, but as a meaningful moment of unity and

celebration for the entire city.

Following the ceremony, Filinvest Malls Dumaguete will transform into a Paskong Pinoy wonderland, offering a wide array of Christmas-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy, such as:

Fitness Zumba (Nov. 20 and 27), Holidaze Chill (Nov. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, as well as all Fridays and Saturdays of December), and a Santa Meet & Greet and Christmas Bazaar (every Sunday of December).



The mall’s festive decorations and special holiday offerings make it the perfect destination for shopping, dining, and spending quality time with loved ones throughout the season.

Amid the holiday festivities, mall-goers can also enjoy Christmas shopping at their favorite stores as well as new tenants at Filinvest Malls Dumaguete, such as Sans Rival Bistro & Bar Lounge, Samsung, Bongbong’s Piaya & Barquillos, Watsons, and Vinci Medical Aesthetics, which opens this month, and Hukad and The Medical City Clinic, opening in December.

“Paskong Pinoy is more than just a mall experience – it’s a celebration of the unique way that Filipinos come together during the holidays. Whatever your love language and however you celebrate, there’s something special for you at Filinvest Malls, and Filinvest Dumaguete is a generous peek at what’s to come for the rest of locations,” shares Filinvest FVP and Retail Business Unit Head Mitch Dumlao.

Experience a Paskong Pinoy like no other at Filinvest Dumaguete and all Filinvest Malls this November and December. For more information and updates, follow our

#FilinvestMallsDumaguete social media pages as we #CelebrateEverydayMoments: FB & IG FilinvestMallsDumaguete.