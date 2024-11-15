Cesafi: 6 sports events go full blast this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 is set for a dynamic weekend with six major sports events unfolding across various venues in Cebu.

The Cebu Coliseum will host the ongoing basketball tournaments in the under-15 boys, high school, and men’s divisions. Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug Campus will see college and high school volleyball action.

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be the site of the one-day CESAFI swimming competition at its Olympic-sized pool, with the football tournament continuing on the adjacent pitch.

Additional events scheduled for tomorrow include racquet sports such as badminton at the MTDY Sports Center in Mandaue City, table tennis at the Benedicto College Cebu City Campus gymnasium, and lawn tennis at the Citi Green Tennis Courts.

Basketball games

At the Cebu Coliseum, the day’s main basketball event features the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors taking on the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in a men’s division matchup at 5 p.m.

Before that, high school defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) will face the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters at 3 p.m. The remaining high school matchups include the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars against the CRMC Baby Mustangs, and the USC Baby Warriors facing the UCLM Webmasters.

Volleyball matches

At the USPF gymnasium, high school volleyball games will kick off at 8 a.m. with seven scheduled matches. Boys’ defending champions USJ-R will open against Benedicto College, while the girls’ defending champions, also from USJ-R, will take on the UCLM Webmasters.

Badminton championships

The high school badminton tournament will culminate in seven championship matches at the MTDY Sports Center, featuring events in boys’ and girls’ singles A and B, boys’ doubles, girls’ doubles, and mixed doubles. Matches start at 8 a.m.

Swimming tilt

CESAFI’s highly anticipated swimming event, known for its wealth of medals up for grabs, will begin tomorrow morning at the CCSC pool and is expected to run into the late afternoon.

Football second round

On Sunday, November 17, the second round of football matches kicks off with four games.

High school defending champions Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves will clash with rivals SHS-AdC Magis Eagles in a marquee matchup at 10 a.m., while USJ-R faces USC-BED in the first match at 8 a.m.

Afternoon collegiate matchups include USC Warriors defending their title against USJ-R, with USPF taking on UP Cebu.

