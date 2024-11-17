By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 17,2024 - 11:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will experience fair weather conditions starting today, November 17, until Thursday, November 21, according to the state weather bureau.

Fair weather expected in Cebu this week as Pepito moves away

Joseph Merlas, a weather specialist from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stationed in Mactan, stated that fair weather is expected for the next five days since Super Typhoon Pepito has moved farther away from the Visayas region.

They have also lifted Storm Signal No. 1 in northern Cebu.

“Fair weather condition ta pagbalik. Susamang panahon nasinato nato ron, init. Kung naay pag ulan, tungod aning mga isolated [rainshowers] tungod sa localized thunderstorms,” Merlas said.

Meanwhile, wind conditions are light to moderate, while coastal conditions are slight to moderate.

Merlas also mentioned that no gale warnings have been issued for Cebu and Central Visayas.

As for the temperature, based on PAGASA-Mactan’s five-day weather outlook, temperatures until Thursday are expected to range from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, STS Pepito was located over the coastal waters of Vinzons, Camarines Norte, with maximum winds of 185 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 230 km/h, moving northwestward at 20 km/h. /clorenciana

