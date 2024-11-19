Meet Cebu’s Jesse Garcia: A rising star in Formula V1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A young Cebuano talent is quietly making his mark on the national motorsport stage.

The 18-year-old Jesse Garcia of the CRG Racing Team recently captured multiple titles of the prestigious Formula V1 series by Tuason Racing in October at Clark International Speedway.

Garcia, a proud product of Cebu’s storied karting tradition, achieved an extraordinary feat by clinching four titles in a single weekend. He dominated Race 5, Race 6, Race 7, and Race 8, outshining seasoned veterans in the highly competitive Formula V1 circuit.

What makes Garcia’s triumph even more remarkable is the fact that he achieved it while transitioning from karting to Formula V1—a journey he embarked on using a borrowed car.

“The car I used wasn’t even mine,” Garcia shared.

“We borrowed it from a close friend of my dad’s. He suggested I try Formula V1. Initially, I was hesitant, but when someone offered me the car, I decided to give it a shot and took that opportunity,” he added.

Garcia admitted he tempered his expectations in his debut season.

With minimal experience, a roster of elite competitors, and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted training and racing schedules, he approached the sport with cautious optimism.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to get this far,” Garcia said.

“Coming into the year, my goal was just to enjoy the opportunities and moments on the track. Racing isn’t as prominent in the Philippines, so it’s hard to secure funding and sponsorships, especially for competing abroad. I’ve learned to cherish every moment on the track.”

Journey to motorsport

Garcia’s journey into motorsport began at the age of 12, during the pandemic, a time when opportunities to compete were scarce.

Despite this, he honed his skills and developed a winning pedigree as a karter, which he carried into his transition to Formula V1.

Interestingly, Garcia credits much of his mental and physical readiness to his background as a varsity football player for Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu’s Magis Eagles.

“Football is such a demanding sport, and it really helped me stay focused and calm during races,” Garcia explained.

“Its physicality also kept me fit, which is crucial for Formula V1 racing.”

With his 2024 racing season complete, Garcia is already looking ahead to a packed 2025 calendar.

He plans to compete in GT3 races, endurance events, and the Radical series, all while pursuing his ultimate goal—the prestigious “Driver of the Year” award. / mme

