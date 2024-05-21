Gealon Racing Team rakes wins in Cebu races over the weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Gealon Racing Team (GRT) of Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon continued to make waves in various local races over the weekend.

This was after they topped three separate races in cycling and running events.

Leading GRT were Hazel Caraballe, Ramonito Espinosa, and Junel Marte.

READ: Gealon Racing Team gears up for more serious venture in sports

Caraballe, a fiscal and one of the founding members of GRT, emerged as the women’s elite champion and second overall in the PinoyFitness Sub 1 10K Challenge 2024. The race started and finished at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

READ: Gealon Racing Team rakes in multiple wins in various races over the weekend

Meanwhile, Espinosa, a seasoned cyclist topped the 56-year-old above road bike category of the Mandaue Criterium Fiesta, while Marte emerged as the mountain bike category champion.

Also, GRT’s elite runner, Kelvin Boyles, wound up two second places in the Today’s Golden Topper Run at the Cebu Business Park 10-kilometer race last Saturday.

READ: Gealon Racing Team runners to vie in races outside Cebu

After that, Boyles went on to earn another second-place finish in the IPI Run in Mandaue City on Sunday.

His teammate, Markiven Revilla also placed second in the Bogo City Run last weekend.

Completing GRT’s excellent outing last weekend were Nilo Barbalosi – second place road bike Mandaue Criterium Fiesta, John Carcueva – third place 26-35 years old road bike third Mandaue Criterium Fiesta, Jason Gomez – second place fixie bike Mandaue Criterium Fiesta, Clark Talic – third place fixie bike Mandaue Criterium Fiesta, Fiscal Jill Ann Gealon – running event finisher, and Reeze Gealon – running event finisher.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP