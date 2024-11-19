Milka Romero to redefine leadership with lessons from sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From the playing field to the political arena, Milka Romero, the first nominee of the 1Pacman Party List, is leading with the values of discipline, respect, and perseverance.

The young trailblazer is merging her passion for sports, advocacy for mental health, and dedication to community empowerment into her political journey.

According to Milka, every step of her journey has been a lesson in growth, resilience, and purpose.

As a former athlete and successful entrepreneur, her transition to politics is deeply rooted in her belief that the values she learned through sports, discipline, respect, and perseverance, are essential to building a better society.

Now, as the face of the 1Pacman Party List, Milka said she is determined to bring these principles to the forefront of governance.

“Sports teach us lessons that last a lifetime. They shape our mindset, instill discipline, and help us build respect for others and ourselves,” Romero said.

For her, sports are more than a game. They’re a powerful tool for transformation.

She also believed they can be a gateway to youth empowerment and a means of addressing pressing issues like mental health.

“Mental health is no longer a taboo subject. It’s something we need to prioritize, especially for millennials and Gen Z,” she said.

“Sports offers an outlet where people can exercise not just physically but mentally. It’s a way to distress, focus, and clear the mind,” she added.

Milka is not new to leadership.

As an active entrepreneur in the food industry, she understands the value of hard work and community support. Her family’s involvement in politics has also shaped her vision.

“I grew up watching my father dedicate himself to public service. One of the most important lessons he taught me is that learning never stops. Whatever field you’re in, you must always strive to excel,” she said.

Under her leadership, the 1Pacman Party List aims to continue its legacy of impactful programs.

Over the past nine years, the party has passed 145 laws, including spearheading the National Academy of Sports to nurture future athletes.

During the pandemic, 1Pacman extended help to over 30,000 Filipinos by providing laptops, internet support, and educational scholarships, including recent funding for 300 students in Cebu and TESDA scholars nationwide.

Milka’s vision for her political career is clear: build a community where opportunities are accessible to everyone, especially the youth.

“I want to create real communities through sports and advocacy. We’re not just about policies—we’re about people,” she said.

As the party’s first nominee, she represents both continuity and change, bringing fresh ideas and youthful energy to an established legacy.

“1Pacman is already tested and proven. What sets us apart is our track record of consistent performance and genuine service. I may be young, but I have the experience and the passion to lead,” she added.

For Milka, her journey is about giving back.

“Through politics, I can implement programs faster and reach more people. My goal is to bring the lessons I’ve learned into creating a better future for every Filipino,” she said. / mme

