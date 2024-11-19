Batang Pinoy: Cebu City Niños ready for Palawan battles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños, one of the top-performing Local Government Units (LGU) in the Batang Pinoy National Championships, are set to compete in this year’s multisport event in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, from November 23 to 28.

Cebu City, which secured fifth place overall in last year’s tournament, is dispatching a delegation of 410 participants, consisting of 327 athletes, 63 coaches, assistant coaches, and physical therapists, as well as 20 officials and support staff from the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

READ MORE:

Cebu City secures 5th place in Batang Pinoy and PNG medal tally

UAAP top freshman Ducanes dominates Batang Pinoy

Olongapo junior tracksters get help

Smaller delegation

This year’s delegation is notably smaller than the 780-strong team that represented Cebu City last year when the Philippine National Games (PNG) coincided with the Batang Pinoy in Manila.

A formal send-off ceremony was held earlier today at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), led by Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia. Joining him were Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros and CCSC Chairman John Pages, who expressed optimism and pride in the young athletes.

“I am excited for our Cebu City athletes, many of whom will be traveling to Palawan for the first time,” said Pages during the ceremony.

“Batang Pinoy is one of the country’s premier sporting events, designed specifically for the youth aged 13 to 17. This makes it an extraordinary platform for discovering and nurturing young talent. We are looking forward to a successful competition.”

Cebu City hosting Batang Pinoy?

Pages also hinted at the possibility of Cebu City hosting the Batang Pinoy in the near future, saying, “And who knows, maybe Batang Pinoy will return to Cebu City in 2025.”

The Niños are determined to build on their impressive performance in 2023, where they earned 39 gold, 43 silver, and 46 bronze medals to secure fifth place in the overall standings.

Baguio City topped last year’s competition with an 82-52-59 tally, claiming the championship.

Cebu City’s success has historically been driven by its exceptional dancesport athletes, gymnasts, and archers, whose contributions have significantly boosted the city’s medal haul last year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP