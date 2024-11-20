Essential noche buena items to remain at 2023 prices

MANILA – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has released the 2024 noche buena products price guide, noting many of these essential items have remained at their 2023 prices while others have even decreased.

In a statement on Sunday, the DTI said the guide includes prices for 236 stock keeping units (SKUs) from 22 Noche Buena manufacturers across 12 categories: ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, cheese, sandwich spread, all-purpose cream, mayonnaise, pasta noodles, elbow and salad macaroni, and tomato and spaghetti sauce.

The DTI said the price stability is reflected in 121 SKUs, including holiday staples such as certain brands of ham, fruit cocktail, queso de bola, sandwich spread, cheese, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, and all-purpose cream.

The 13 SKUs with price reductions include select brands of mayonnaise, pasta, elbow macaroni, salad macaroni, and all-purpose cream.

The DTI said the price guide aims to provide consumers with a broad selection of options this holiday season.

The prices of ham ranges from P170 to P928.50; queso de bola, from P210 to P445; fruit cocktail, from P61.76 to P302.50; cheese, from P56.50 to P310; mayonnaise, from P20.40 to P245.85; and all-purpose cream, from P36.50 to P72.

Prices of sandwich spread, meanwhile, ranges from P27 to P263.60; pasta or spaghetti, from P32 to P114; elbow macaroni, from P30.50 to P126.25; tomato sauce, from P16.50 to P92.85; salad macaroni, from P36.50 to P126.25, and spaghetti sauce, from P28.50 to P103.

The prices listed in the Noche Buena price guide will remain effective until Dec. 31 to ensure access to reasonably priced products through Media Noche.

“Aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to promote consumer rights and responsibilities, this year’s Noche Buena Price Guide demonstrates the DTI’s commitment to empowering Filipino families to make informed choices,” DTI acting Secretary Cristina Roque said.

“By publishing this price guide, the DTI urges consumers to compare prices and select products that best fit their budget and preferences for the holiday season.”

The DTI advised consumers to check expiration dates to ensure product quality and consider bulk purchases for potential cost savings per unit.

Additional special promotions and discounts may be available, offering further opportunities to save.

The complete details of the 2024 Noche Buena price guide are uploaded in the DTI website and social media platforms.

The DTI said it would closely monitor Noche Buena item prices nationwide.

If items are priced above the guide, consumers may report them to the 1-DTI hotline (1-384) or email [email protected].

