CESAFI: 3-point shootout contestants announced

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The upcoming All-Star Sunday of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 promises to be an action-packed event, with not only the highly anticipated Collegiate and High School All-Star games but also an exciting 3-point shootout featuring the league’s top sharpshooters.

Scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at the Cebu Coliseum, the 3-point shootout will showcase 10 participants from each division.

This year’s competition will introduce a significant change in the selection process, moving away from the traditional school-based representation. Instead, CESAFI officials have opted to select the top 10 three-point shooters across the entire league, ensuring a more competitive and diverse field.

In the Collegiate division, the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV), will be well-represented with four shooters: team captain Jim Paul Amistoso, the reigning Finals MVP Kent Ivo Salarda, Raul Gentallan, and AJ Sacayan.

Other standout competitors include Neon Chavez (USPF), Keaton Clyde Taburnal (CRMC), Earl Laniton (CRMC), James Paolo Gica (USC), Rey James Enriquez (USC), and Elmer Echavez Jr. (USJ-R).

Meanwhile, the High School division will feature a strong contingent from the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, with Jlord Pepito, Kyle Barrieta, and Clark Candia representing their school.

The USPF Baby Panthers will also field three shooters: Fritz Gonzales, Kirk Dayday, and Champ Brigoli. Rounding out the competitors are Christophelcian Abellana (UV), Froilan Maglasang (SHS-AdC), Kent Basa (SHS-AdC), and Jhunrel Dagatan (UV).

With a mix of seasoned sharpshooters and rising stars, this year’s CESAFI 3-point shootout is set to deliver a thrilling showcase of precision and skill.

