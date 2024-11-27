2 OVP aides under close monitoring at Veterans hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) on Wednesday said they are “closely monitoring” the two Office of the Vice President (OVP) staff confined in the facility after developments in the probe into its budget use, according to VMMC spokesperson Dr. Joan Mae Perez-Rifareal.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s chief of staff Zuleika Lopez was first hospitalized last Saturday, November 23.

She experienced a panic attack following the House of Representatives’ order to transfer her from its custodial facility in Batasang Pambansa Complex to the Correctional Institution for Women.

Meanwhile, OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta was rushed to the VMMC after experiencing shortness of breath during the House committee on good government and public accountability’s hearing on Monday, November 25.

In a chance interview with reporters on Wednesday morning, Rifareal said, “Atty. Zuleika Lopez is currently receiving treatment for acute stress disorder and is also being managed for musculoskeletal strain including shoulder pain and spinal issues.”

Close monitoring

Rifareal did not disclose any information on Acosta, only saying that she “continues to receive comprehensive medical care with close monitoring by our healthcare team.”

“Both individuals are being closely monitored by a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals to ensure their health and well-being,” Rifareal said.

“We understand the public’s concerns and interest in the health of both Atty. Lopez and Ms. Acosta. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to respect patient privacy and confidentiality,” she added.

The VMMC spokesperson previously stressed that the government-run hospital would only release information regarding Lopez in line with the data privacy law.

“We assure everyone that all the recent events have not disrupted the operations of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center,” Rifareal said when asked about the impact of the OVP officials’ confinements on the VMMC.

The House panel cited Lopez for contempt for undue interference in its investigation into the OVP fund and initially ordered her detained for five days. The panel then extended her detainment to 10 days starting November 20.

Meanwhile, Acosta revealed to lawmakers that Duterte ordered her to leave confidential fund disbursements to the OVP security chief.

