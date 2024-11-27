UC Webmasters brace for Final Four clash against USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are set for a double semifinals showdown in the collegiate and high school divisions of the CESAFI Season 24 Final Four on Thursday, November 28.

Despite a tight turnaround, both squads are focused and determined to secure their spots in the finals.

The UC Webmasters enter the collegiate semifinals as the top seed, riding high on the momentum of a historic 8-0 elimination round—the first undefeated season in the program’s history.

Their final regular-season win, a 53-44 victory over the Benedicto College Cheetahs, highlighted their dominance this season and secured them a twice-to-beat advantage.

LIMITED PREPARATION

Head coach Kern Sesante, who has led UC to consecutive finals appearances, acknowledges their limited preparation time but he remains confident in his team’s readiness.

“We don’t have time for a new set of preparations,” Sesante said.

“We’ll stick to what worked during the eliminations, focusing on refining our strengths and addressing key areas from our scouting reports. Our main target has always been to minimize the impact of players like [USJ-R’s Elmer] Echavez,” he added.

Sesante explained that sweeping the elimination round was not their primary goal.

“We took it one game at a time. The sweep is a bonus, but our real mission starts now,” he said.

UC defeated USJ-R 76-58 on October 6, exploiting the Jaguars’ undermanned roster. With Echavez forced to play out of position at center, USJ-R struggled to contain UC’s offensive firepower.

BABY WEBMASTERS SEEK UPSET

Meanwhile, the Baby Webmasters head into their semifinal clash with a different mindset, having fought tooth-and-nail to secure their Final Four berth.

Their gritty 57-55 win over the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons earned them the fourth seed and a shot at the top-seeded Baby Jaguars.

But first season head coach Regie Licanda is optimistic despite facing a twice-to-beat disadvantage against USJ-R.

“I’ve told my players that every game is a fight. We’ve stuck to our practice routines, and we’re ready,” Licanda said.

“Cesafi is different from other leagues; there’s no clear dominant team. It’s balanced, and that gives us a real shot,” he added.

