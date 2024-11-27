Webmasters etch franchise history, denies Cheetahs possible triple-tie

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters etched their name in the history books, completing an undefeated run through the elimination round of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

UC’s landmark achievement came after a hard-fought 53-44 victory over the Benedicto College Cheetahs Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

With an unblemished 8-0 record, UC’s dominance is unparalleled, marking the first time the Webmasters have gone undefeated in a CESAFI regular season—even during the storied tenure of June Mar Fajardo, who led them to two championships.

Head coach Kern Sesante now leads a squad brimming with confidence and carrying a twice-to-beat advantage into the Final Four, where they face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) tomorrow, November 28, at the same venue.

Aside from finishing the elimination round undefeated, UC prevented Benedicto College a potential triple-tie in the team standings with the latter having the possibility of clinching the top spot and the twice-to-beat advantage via points quotient.

CESAFI CAMPAIGN

Benedicto College finished the elimination round with a 6-2 slate and will now face the No. 2 seed and back-to-back champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

Against Benedicto, UC set the tone early, closing the first half with a commanding 34-23 lead. They extended their advantage to 13 points, 38-25, early in the second half.

However, the Cheetahs, this season’s dark horse and the Final Four No. 3 seed in just their second CESAFI campaign, roared back in the fourth quarter.

Capitalizing on UC’s offensive struggles and foul troubles—point guard Zareygel Rosano fouled out, while Jepherson Nonol teetered on the brink with four fouls—Benedicto clawed within striking distance, 45-41.

BACK-TO-BACK LAYUPS

UC’s response under pressure was nothing short of a championship-caliber.

Forward Jhiey Paraldo sparked a crucial 6-0 run, and Nonol, undeterred by foul trouble, delivered back-to-back layups with 1:40 remaining, restoring a comfortable 10-point cushion at 51-41. Nonol was a presence on both ends after drawing a critical charging foul on Benedicto’s AJ Tolipas after his baskets.

Nonol, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, led UC with 11 points and three rebounds, while Rosano contributed 10 points, three steals, and an assist.

“It’s a great feeling,” Nonol said postgame.

“I wasn’t focused on my birthday; I just wanted to help my team make history. It’s a big blessing,” he added.

UC’s dominance extended beyond the scoreboard. They outscored Benedicto in the paint, 32-14, and leveraged their bench depth for 29 points. Despite facing a physically larger opponent, the Webmasters outworked the Cheetahs on second-chance opportunities, 18-10.

