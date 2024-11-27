Cebu City police records 12 shooting incidents in November

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From November 1 to 27, 2024, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has recorded at least 12 shooting incidents here.

Most of these were caused by personal grudge and usually involved drug personalities, according to Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, the CCPO chief.

The shooting incidents reported this month may be relatively high, but Cañete gave the assurance that the city remains a safe place for its people.

“As usual, you are safe, very very safe. Pero katong sa mga nagba-violate sa atoang balaod, I cannot assure yung safety niyo kay kamo mismo ang naghatag sa inyong kaugalingon nga mabutang sa delikado. Pero despite to that, justice is still justice. We need to arrest kung sino mang magba-violate and prosecute them before the court or any proper forum,” Cañete said.

Moreover, Cañete said that he already gave an order for the commanders of the 11 police stations here to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of these crimes and ensure that charges are filed against them.

“Well first of all, I directed the station commanders and the investigators to immediately identity or arrest the perpetrators. Most of them were already identified so hinahanap namin ang mga locations ng mga suspects. And file the case immediately,” he said.

Cebu City shooting

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, Gregorio Sayson Barbechu alias “Kimpang” was shot several times on his body while in Sitio Bato in Brgy. Ermita.

His alleged attacker, who was identified as Oting Cabigon, remains at large.

At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, e-bike driver Roberto Besin, 44, was shot on his head while in Tagunol in Brgy. Cogon Pardo.

Besin is currently admitted to the Cebu City Medical Center for the treatment of his injuries.

According to the police, the still unidentified gunman followed Besin, a resident of Brgy. Bulacao, as he drove his e-bike towards Brgy. Mambaling.

Police continue to look for the suspect as of this writing.

Cañete expressed confidence that their ongoing investigation will led to the arrest of the two suspects and the others who were also responsible for the other shooting incidents here.

In addition, they will continue to intensify police visibility as a crime deterrence.

Meanwhile, Cañete is urging Cebuanos to immediately report crimes that happen in their respective areas to ensure the arrest of its perpetrators.

