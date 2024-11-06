Wanted person nabbed while getting police clearance in Cebu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Elberto Maximo, 48, visited the Mabolo Police Station at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to secure a police clearance that he would use in applying for a job.

But he ended up in jail after the police found out about a pending warrant for his arrest for a murder case, a non-bailable offense.

The warrant was issued by Judge Candelario Gonzalez of Branch 45 of the Regional Trial Court in Bais City on January 19, 2010.

Maximo, a native of Tanjay in Negros Oriendtal is currently staying in Sitio Langub in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City. He committed his crime in 2009, according to Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Mabolo Police Station.

He left Bais City and travelled to Cebu City to hide.

Caacoy said that Maximo was applying for a job and was required by his employer to secure a police clearance, the reason why he visited the Mabolo Police Station on Tuesday.

During his interview, Maximo told the police that he was aware of the warrant for his arrest. Still, he applied for a police clearance hoping that he would get one.

However, he was unaware that the information on the warrant for his arrest was already found on the system as the police clearance system is connect to the E-Warrant system.

Caacoy said that Maximo is currently detained at the detention facility of the Mabolo Police Station as of this writing.

