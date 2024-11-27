USJ-R’s Julius Cadavis faces dual challenge in CESAFI Final Four

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Julius Cadavis carries a heavy burden and high hopes in his debut season as head coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

Both his college and high school squads face pivotal challenges in the Final Four of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 on Thursday, November 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cadavis, who stepped into the role following Melo Banua’s indefinite suspension, leads an underdog college team against the undefeated, top-seeded University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

With UC holding a twice-to-beat advantage, the 6:45 p.m. clash presents a formidable test.

Earlier in the day, his high school squad, the Baby Jaguars, enters the Final Four with the upper hand. They face the UC Baby Webmasters at 5 p.m., armed with a twice-to-beat edge after finishing the elimination round as the top seed.

FINAL FOUR

Cadavis acknowledges the challenge ahead for his collegiate team, admitting they’re up against the wall. Speaking during the All-Star Games last Sunday—where he coached the High School East All-Stars—Cadavis noted their meticulous preparation.

“We’ve worked hard to refine our strengths and perfect everything in practice,” he said.

“We’re severely undermanned this season; several key players missed out due to academic issues.”

Notably absent are Karl Hayden Cabulao and Milo Janao, pivotal players from last season. This shortage has forced team captain Elmer Echavez, a natural small forward, to take on the role of center, highlighting the depth challenges USJ-R faces.

“Making it to the Final Four is already a bonus for us, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the fight,” Cadavis asserted.

“The ball is round, and we’re sticking to our system.”

In contrast, the Baby Jaguars enter the high school Final Four brimming with confidence. Led by elite scorer JV Oringo, they finished the elimination round with a stellar 10-1 record—mirroring last season’s performance.

However, memories of their semifinal loss to the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers linger, motivating them to avoid a repeat scenario.

Their opponents, the UC Baby Webmasters, secured their spot with a gritty 57-55 win over the CEC Dragons. Despite their top-seed advantage, Cadavis remains cautious.

“Many of our high school games have been close, so we can’t afford to be complacent,” he said. “But I have immense trust in these young players.”

