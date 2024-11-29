Ariel Querubin calls for AFP to stay united amidst political chaos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ariel Querubin, a Medal of Valor awardee, is pleading to his fellow soldiers at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to “stay united and never let politics divide them.”

Querubin, a retired Marine colonel, released a statement urging the law enforcement agency to stay true to its constitutional mandate as the protector of the country and its people.

This was in response to the ongoing spat between Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.



The two politicians’ alliance recently crumbled due to major differences. This included Marcos’ rejection of the crackdown on illegal drugs, which was launched by the vice president’s father and previous president, Rodrigo Duterte.

READ MORE:

Marcos responds to VP Sara rant: Don’t use tokhang against truth

Pia Cayetano urges Cebu councilors to prioritize healthcare

Tensions rose higher after Duterte revealed that she has arranged for the president and his family members to be assassinated if she is targeted in a violent attack.

Marcos responded by saying that he is ready to fight back.

Through a post on his social media page, Querubin expressed his disappointment with the chaos of the current administration, which has caused a divide among the constituents.

Amidst all of this, Querubin said that the AFP continues to be loyal to its duties to the country.

“Nakababahala rin ang mga pahayag na nag-uudyok ng pagdududa sa katapatan ng mga sundalo. Sa kabila ng ingay sa pulitika, nananatili ang Armed Forces of the Philippines a tapat sa Konstitusyon at bayan,” he stated.

Querubin called for the AFP to never allow any political disputes to drive them to fight against each other.

“We need a united armed forces to defend us from the prevailing internal and external threats, any disunity in the ranks will only benefit our enemies,” he added.

Querubin is known as an active participant in several military exercises in the past having been participated in the 1989 coup against President Cory Aquino and the 2006 marine standoff against President Gloria Arroyo.

He stressed that soldiers must always stay strong with their duties despite any outside disputes over politics.

“Soldiers should never fight each other over politics and should stay united and loyal to the constitution and the people,” stated Querubin.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP