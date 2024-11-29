An evening of enchantment and giving at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu

The spirit of the holidays twinkled brightly at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu as they hosted a mesmerizing Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 25, 2024. The resort’s lobby transformed into a whimsical wonderland, bathed in the warm glow of twinkling lights and anchored by magnificent Christmas trees.

As we light these trees, let it serve as a beacon of hope, a symbol of what we can achieve together. May the magic of enchanted wonders fill your hearts tonight and remind you of the power we hold to make a difference in each other’s lives. DAVE JUNKER GENERAL MANAGER SHANGRI-LA MACTAN CEBU

The enchanting evening, graced by the presence of Shangri-La Mactan Cebu’s General Manager Dave Junker, Lapu-Lapu City Representative Cindi King Chan, and esteemed guests, resonated with the theme “Enchanted Wonders.”

This year’s theme wasn’t merely decorative; it served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity, kindness, and togetherness during the holiday season. It resonated with Shangri-La Mactan’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment and delivering exceptional service, extending that spirit beyond the resort walls.

General Manager Junker captured the essence of the evening: “As we light these trees, let it serve as a beacon of hope, a symbol of what we can achieve together. May the magic of enchanted wonders fill your hearts tonight and remind you of the power we hold to make a difference in each other’s lives.”

The night wasn’t just about dazzling lights and heartwarming messages. It also held a special place for giving back. Shangri-La Mactan Cebu unveiled their “Sleigh Full of Wonders” silent auction, a unique initiative dedicated to supporting the children of their adopted community school, Punta Engaño Elementary School.

As part of the resort’s CSR flagship initiative, “Embrace: Care for People Project,” Punta Engaño Elementary School is their chosen beneficiary. This project focuses on improving the quality of life for children and young adults in underserved communities. The resort’s five-year partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) under the Adopt-a-School Program was formalized on October 24, 2024.

Guests were able to bid on exclusive experiences and gifts, perhaps a “Dasher” weekend getaway or a “Prancer” culinary experience! The proceeds would directly benefit the school, providing much-needed resources and support for these young minds.

Further emphasizing the importance of collaboration, General Manager Junker reiterated: “Tonight’s silent auction… helps to provide resources and support these young minds need to grow, thrive, and dream big. Your generosity tonight will make a lasting impact, not only by supporting the school, but by showing these children that they are part of a wider community that believes in them and in their potential.”

This spirit of collaboration extended beyond the auction. The captivating musical performances by Arcokablit, Dreamcatchers and Angel’s Fire echoed the theme, adding an enchanting touch. As guests indulged in delectable holiday treats, the atmosphere hummed with the joy of giving and celebrating the season.

Shangri-La Mactan’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony transcended the festive lights and carols. It showcased their dedication to fostering community spirit and corporate social responsibility. The “Sleigh Full of Wonders” auction, ran from November 25th to 27th, 2024, offering a chance to contribute to a worthy cause while acquiring special treasures.

Visit the resort’s website at https://www.shangri-la.com/en/landing/mactan-seasonal to learn more and celebrate the magic of giving this holiday season.

RELATED STORIES: