Blocktimer, cohort to face raps for P4M extortion attempt on mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police will be filing charges of robbery extortion against a Cebuano radio blocktimer and his assistant for trying to extort money from a politician in exchange for the latter’s withdrawal from the mayoral race.

Radio commentator Roger Cimafranca and his cohort, Joselito Dullano, were apprehended in an entrapment operation at a coffee shop in Brgy. Lawan, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday, November 28.

Cimafranca has filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) to run as the next Talisay City Mayor in the 2025 midterm elections.

The arresting team was made up of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) agents and Talisay Police Station personnel.

At around 2:30 p.m., Cimafranca and his assistant radio commentator were put in handcuffs for alleged extortion activities using grave coercion tactics.

Operatives confiscated from the suspects ten marked P1,000 bills, boodle money consisting of 199 P1,000 and eight P500 bills, and several IDs.

The entire operation stemmed from a complaint filed by Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., who alleged that Cimafranca demanded from him P4 million in exchange for withdrawing his candidacy in next year’s elections.

Gullas, through a video posted on his social media page, revealed that the incident began after the filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC).

He narrated that a few individuals approached him saying that Cimafranca will withdraw from the election in exchange of P500,000.

Then the amount they demanded grew to P1.5 million and then to P2 million, which the incumbent mayor all ignored.

Despite this, Gullas received another text message last November 5 stating that Cimafranca now wanted P4 million for his withdrawal.

A member of the mayor’s staff then set up a meeting with Cimafranca, who confirmed that the message was from him.

When the staff relayed that the mayor will never give him money, Cimafranca allegedly lowered the amount to P2 million. In exchange, he said that he will withdraw from the mayoral race and not air controversial issues he claimed to have on Gullas in his radio program.

Due to Cimafranca’s response, the mayor decided to seek the assistance of law enforcement units.

In a statement, Gullas disclosed that he sees no problem with having an opponent in the upcoming elections and thanked Cimafranca for giving him motivation to work harder as a public official.

As of this writing, Cimafranca and his cohort are both detained at the CIDG’s custodial facility.

Police are set to file charges of robbery extortion against the two suspects on Friday, November 29.

