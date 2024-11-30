Lone bettor from Manila wins P30.8M Mega Lotto jackpot

MANILA – A lone bettor from Metro Manila bagged the PHP30.8 million jackpot of Friday night’s Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

In an advisory on Saturday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Camarin, Caloocan City correctly guessed the winning combination of 03-04-37-23-18-10.

The winner has a year to claim the PHP30,899,853 jackpot at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City upon presentation of the winning ticket and two identification cards.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 will be subjected to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

Meanwhile, 34 other bettors won PHP32,000 each for guessing five of the six winning digits; 1,848 will get PHP1,000 each for four correct digits; and 26,637 will settle for PHP30 each for three correct digits.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The PCSO urged the public to support its gaming products to raise more revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities.

