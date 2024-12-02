“Engkwentro 14” boxing spectacle set for Dec. 14 in Bulacao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a challenging year marked by setbacks in Cebu and Japan, the ARQ Boxing Stable is gearing up for a resurgence with its much-anticipated “Engkwentro 14” fight card on December 14 at the Bulacao Activity Center in Vista Grande Subdivision.

Headlining the action-packed evening is the return of Berland “The Trigger Man” Robles, who is set to clash with China’s Chengao Luo for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) South Flyweight title.

Robles, a 24-year-old Cebuano prospect, boasts an undefeated record of 10 wins (4 KOs) and 1 draw. He aims to shake off the rust after a technical draw against former world title challenger Robert Paradero in March in Cebu, a bout halted due to a severe cut on Paradero’s scalp.

Robles’ opponent, Luo (7-1-1, 4 KOs), hasn’t stepped into the ring since December 2023, when he edged out Japanese contender Josuke Nagata via split decision in Tokyo.

The co-main event features another ARQ rising star, Ian Paul “The Assassin” Abne (11-0-1, 4 KOs), taking on China’s Jin Ping Yang (5-4-1) for the vacant WBA South Minimumweight title.

Abne, the reigning Philippine minimumweight champion, is riding high after a unanimous decision win over Darwin Boyones last May.

Yang, however, faces an uphill battle, having suffered back-to-back losses—first to Cebuano prospect AJ Paciones in Thailand and then to Filipino contender Arvin Magramo in Manila last July.

In a middleweight bout, Rodel Wenceslao takes on Ryan Sermona in the undercard. April Jay Abne will square off against Anferne Palarca, while Angelus Pilapil battles Mohaleden Kalibo.

