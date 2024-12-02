Mandaue athletes visit Mayor Bercede after Batang Pinoy triumph

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – About 43 medals were brought home by young Mandaue athletes from the recently concluded 2024 Batang Pinoy National Competition.

The medals include 14 golds, 14 silvers, and 15 bronzes.

This marks a significant achievement for the city, surpassing last year’s total of 21 medals. The 43 medals were also said to be the highest ever earned since the city began participating in the competition years ago.

The athletes and coaches, together with Olympian Mary Joy Tabal, the Mandaue City OIC Sports Commissioner, paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Glenn Bercede on Monday, December 2.

The Mandaue City Sports Commission sent only 68 young athletes to the competition held from November 23 to 28 in Punta Princesa City, Palawan.

They participated in various sports activities, including chess, athletics, gymnastics, archery, weightlifting, arnis, table tennis, badminton, and karatedo.

Among the notable participants were 13-year-olds Mica Cadenas and Kreia Tuñacao, who represented Mandaue in chess. They earned a total of 19 medals across different categories.

The 2024 Batang Pinoy, the national grassroots tournament organized by the Philippine Sports Commission, was joined by around 15,000 young athletes from different local government units across the country, according to Tabal, who was also a product of Batang Pinoy.

Tabal and the young athletes thanked the city for its support of sports.

For its participation in Batang Pinoy, the Mandaue City Government allocated around P3 million. This covered plane tickets, meals, and accommodation for the 68 athletes and 20 coaches.

It also included uniforms for the games and parade, as well as pre-event and training support.

As mandated by a city ordinance, winning Mandaue athletes in national competitions will receive cash incentives for their achievements: P15,000 for a gold medal, P10,000 for a silver medal, and P7,000 for a bronze medal.

