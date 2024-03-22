Double WBO regional titles at stake in ARQ’s Engkwentro 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines —ARQ Sports officially launched the much-awaited double World Boxing Organization (WBO) regional title bouts of “Engkwentro 13,” slated for Labor Day, May 1, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Headlining the fight card is ARQ Boxing Stable’s Ramil “The Sharp” Macado against Lorez Dumam-ag for the vacant WBO Oriental flyweight title.

Fighting in the co-main event is former world champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar against Thai Sanchai Yotboon for the vacant WBO Oriental minimumweight title.

Both WBO regional title bouts are scheduled for 12 rounds. According to ARQ Sports’ chief strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot, this is their biggest fight card since the founding of ARQ Boxing Stable in 2020.

“This is the first time we have a double championship, so I can say that this is our biggest card to date,” said Potot during a presser on Friday at the Fairfield by Marriot Cebu in Mandaue City.

UNBEATEN PROSPECTS

Both Macado and Dumam-ag are unbeaten prospects who are gunning to break through the world rankings with the WBO regional title.

According to WBO international boxing judge Edward Ligas, Dumam-ag withdrew from his April 12 bout in Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow to fight Macado for the title.

The 25-year-old Dumam-ag, a southpaw, is best described by many as a young Manny Pacquiao who has raw power and tenacity in the ring.

He has nine wins with one draw and six knockouts. Meanwhile, Macado (8-0, 4KOs) is a former amateur standout who donned the Philippine tricolors in various international stints.

This will be his first main event bout after turning pro in 2022 under ARQ’s banner.

“Kani nga fight kay special ni para nako, dili man sad matawag nga pressure gyud ni para nako, basta ako ipakita unsa among gi training ug buhaton nako tanan para modaog ani nga fight,” said Macado.

His trainer, Eldo Cortes, backed Macado, saying they must be cautious against a dangerous foe like Dumam-ag. Still, they are both confident to emerge victorious on May 1.

MANDAUE’S SPORTS TOURISM

For her part, Mandaue City Sports Commission chairman and Olympian Mary Joy Tabal promises to give all-out support to events like “Engkwentro 13” to boost their sports tourism efforts in the city.

In fact, Tabal revealed that they have a series of sports events ranging from boxing, arnis, footrace, and dragon boat race lined up for the rest of the year.

“We’re grateful naay boxing diri sa Mandaue City, mao gyud ni gi hinam-hinam ni Mayor Jonas Cortes nga mag conduct mi ug boxing event diri sa Mandaue. We’re very honored nga kaning Engkwentro 13 anhi ipahigayon,” said Tabal.

The fight card on May 1 is in line with Mandaue City’s annual fiesta.

FEATURED BOUTS

Aside from the double WBO regional title bouts, five undercard bouts spice up the fight card.

ARQ’s Ian Abne (10-0-1, 4KOs) will face Darwin Bayones (6-4, 3KOs), while his stablemate Reil Gabunilas (3-0) fights Ronald Ewican (5-10,2KOs).

Prime Stag’s Jhon Ver Espra (2-3, 2KOs) and John Magos (2-0,1KO) take on Raffie Jamero (2-1,1KO) and Grant Elorza (2-4-3,1KO), respectively.

Filipina-Hawaiian Casey Croft (12-4-3, 4KOs) and Thai Peeyalulax Sanpokang (6-2,5KOs) will also fight in the undercard. This boxing event has free admission.

