Park Min-jae, South Korean actor, dead at 32

Park Min-jae, a South Korean actor, has died after he reportedly suffered from a cardiac arrest during his China trip.

Park Min-jae was 32.

Park Min-jae’s death was confirmed by his brother through a post shared on the latter’s and the late actor’s Instagram pages on Monday, Dec. 2.

“My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually,” Park’s brother said in Korean.

Park’s talent agency, Big Title, also issued a statement on the actor’s passing through its Instagram page.

“A beautiful actor who loves acting and always did what was best for him, actor Park Min-jae has gone to heaven,” it said in Korean.

“Thank you so much for your love and interest in actor Park Min-jae. Although I can’t see his acting anymore, I will remember him with pride as he was a Big Title actor. May the deceased rest in peace,” it added.

While the cause of death was not disclosed by Park’s brother and agency, Korean media outlet Xports News reported that the actor died on Nov. 29 due to cardiac arrest. This, however, was not confirmed by the late actor’s camp.

Park starred in several Korean TV series including “Tomorrow,” “Little Women” and “Call It Love.”