Sinulog 2025: Over 30 contingents already confirmed, says Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 38 contingents have already expressed interest in participating in Sinulog 2025, Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced.

This figure is nearly double the number of participants in the 2024 Sinulog, which was held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a recent press conference, Garcia said that the 38 contingents for the 2025 Sinulog did not yet include participants from Cebu Province. He added that he has not yet discussed participation with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. However, he plans to expedite the release of subsidies once the official list from the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) is finalized.

The registration period for the festival runs from December 1 to 8. To avoid complaints from participants, Garcia said early subsidy distribution is important.

On the issue of signal jamming, Garcia said he is leaning toward not cutting off the signal during Sinulog since it is crucial for emergency purposes.

Though he has not made a final decision, Garcia said he plans to conduct a poll on his Facebook page to gather public opinions on the matter.

“For emergency purposes, communication is very essential. I’m leaning towards not jamming the signal during Sinulog,” he stated.

The Sinulog Festival 2025 is poised to be the largest and most extravagant in Cebu’s history, with collaboration between Cebu City and Cebu Province. Garcia confirmed that an invitation would be sent to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grace the event.

Sinulog 2025 prizes

The festival’s traditional venue, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), is expected to welcome a crowd of around 3 million attendees.

To encourage greater participation, Garcia announced increased subsidies and prizes. For the first time, registration fees for the puppeteers and higantes categories will be waived to promote local art and artists.

Winners in these categories will receive P100,000 for first place, P75,000 for second, and P50,000 for third.

Subsidies for dance contingents have also been significantly increased. Out-of-town groups will receive P1.5 million, up from P800,000. Meanwhile, Cebu City and Cebu Province contingents will each receive P1 million, up from the previous P800,000.

Additionally, government agencies participating in the float competition will be exempt from registration fees to encourage the involvement of local government units.

