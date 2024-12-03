Over P100 million in cash gifts released to centenarians in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 has released a total of P100.9 million in cash gifts to 1,009 centenarians in Central Visayas.

This amount covers the cash gift of P100,000 each, disbursed since the program’s implementation began in 2016 and continuing through 2024.

Under Republic Act No. 10868, also known as the Centenarian Act of 2016, the DSWD is mandated to recognize centenarians with a cash gift of P100,000 and a Presidential Letter of Felicitation.

Of the beneficiaries, 77% are female centenarians (778), while 23% are male (231).

Cebu recorded the highest number of centenarians who received the cash gift, with 474, followed by Bohol with 282, Negros Oriental with 217, and Siquijor with 36.

Cities with the most centenarians paid under the program include Cebu City (91), Carcar (18), and Mandaue (15) in Cebu Province; Bayawan (19) and Dumaguete (27) in Negros Oriental; and Tagbilaran (19) in Bohol.

Common factors contributing to their longevity include personal practices such as healthy eating habits, an active lifestyle, strong values, deep faith in God, regular walking, sufficient sleep, and a positive disposition.

Starting in 2025, the implementation of RA 10868 will be fully transferred to the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC).

Regional Director Shalaine Marie S. Lucero stated that DSWD-7 began the transition process earlier this year.

“The transfer of the program includes sharing data, briefing the commission on processes and steps such as cash advances, engagement with LGUs, and ensuring the safety of centenarians during the release of benefits—all aimed at ensuring a smooth implementation once the program is fully transferred,” Lucero said.

She expressed hope that the NCSC would continue the timely delivery of cash gifts, a practice established by the DSWD. Lucero noted that, in many cases, DSWD delivered the cash gift to recipients within five days of their 100th birthday.

The full transition of the program involves the transfer of technology, processes, and funds, as well as the current DSWD personnel who manage the program, who will join the commission.

