Mike Rama’s return to City Hall ends in clampdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A parking space just outside the executive building of the Cebu City Hall bears a sign that reads, “Reserved Parking for City Mayor.”

Next to it was a warning sign that reads, “No Parking Anytime: Towing Zone.”

Rama’s vehicle was clamped for parking in the area as he visited City Hall early morning on Monday hoping to already regain control of the mayor’s office that was locked for the day.

And since was he was unable to enter the mayor’s office and with his vehicle was clamped, he was left with no other choice but to leave the City Hall premise “to eat breakfast.” He took the service vehicle of his son, Mikel, as he left City Hall shortly before 10 a.m.

Rama has made several pronouncements in the past that he was ready to return to City Hall and regain control of the mayor’s office but it was actually the first time that he entered the executive building since the Office of the Ombudsman ordered him dismissed from government service in September after he was found guilty of the charge of nepotism.

He has not returned to City Hall as of this writing.

“Wala koy order whatsoever regarding that, but I think it’s the CCTO’s standard operating procedure nga og naay nakalapas sa balaod, ila gyud nang [aksiyonan],” Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in a press conference that he called at the City Hall social hall at 10:30 a.m., after Rama left the executive building.

(I did not give any order, whatsoever, [to have Rama’s vehicle clamped], but I think it’s the CCTO’s standard operating procedure to implement clamping if their are violations of the law.)

TWO MAYORS

Rama surprised everyone as he arrived at City Hall at around 6 a.m. on Monday to report back for work. He also joined the Monday morning flag raising ceremony held at Plaza Sugbu at 7 a.m.

Wearing his signature yellow-green polo, Rama stood beside Garcia at the area that was designated for the City Mayor.

His face turned sour and he tried to look away after Garcia recognized him during a speech that he delivered after the flag ceremony and referred to him as the “former mayor.”

After the flag ceremony and after government officials and workers vacated Plaza Sugbu to report for work, Rama called for a press conference to announce that he was ready to report back for work. He occupied a table and chairs that they brought. He was joined by Mikel, former City Administrator Collin Rosell and some of his supporters.

LOCKED

Rama entered the City Hall executive building after his press conference to supposedly proceed to the mayor’s office but it was locked.

“I miss my office! Wala nama’y nawong nako,” Rama said as he was staring at the office’s interior through its glass walls.

After a few minutes, Rama decided to leave the executive building and return to his vehicle that was parked outside. But when he went outside, he saw that his vehicle was already clamped.

Disappointed, Rama approached the signages which says, “Reserved Parking for City Mayor.”

“Kita mo ani? Ipaguba [ko ni] karon,” he said.

(Do you see this? I can have this removed.)

Rama also approached personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) who were seated inside their parked vehicle. He knocked on the window of their vehicle hoping to talk to them, but he was ignored.

Unable to do anything else, Rama took Mikel’s car and told the media that he would return later after he has eaten his breakfast.

STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURE

In a press conference that he called at around 10:30 a.m. or shortly after Rama left, Garcia clarified that he did not order the clamping of former mayor’s vehicle.

Garcia said it was standard operating procedure for CCTO to clamp illegally parked vehicles.

“Naa may nakabutang (there is a sign there). It says there nga reserved parking for the mayor, not for the former mayor,” he added.

While Garcia was having his press conference, uniformed personnel from the Cebu City Police Office arrived at City Hall to ensure that peace and order prevailed.

SECURITY THREAT

As to the closure of the Mayor’s office, Garcia said that it was a security measure that was implemented based on the discretion of the Civil Security Unit (CSU), the civilian security personnel at City Hall, and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He also mentioned of the presence “security threat” which was the basis for their decision.

Garcia, however, clarified that the security threat does not necessarily refer to Rama, but rather his associates, who had previously violated security protocols.

“The presence, not necessarily ni former mayor, but tingali sa iyang mga kauban nga naay gibuhat nga kalapasan sa una. Naa nay history. Mao siguro nga ang assessment was to close the office,” Garcia said.

(The presence, not necessarily that of the former mayor, but his companions who already violated the law in the past. They already have a history of doing so. Maybe that was the reason for having the office closed.)

Garcia was referring to an incident that happened last November 8, wherein, Rosell entered the Mayor’s office and held a press conference there. At the same time, he issued a memorandum informing the CSU that he has resumed his position as the city administrator.

Rosell also met with some department heads, announced Rama’s return as mayor, and stayed at the office until he was arrested at around 6 p.m. for the usurpation of authority. He was released after posting bail the following day.

Meanwhile, Garcia advised Rama to stop questioning the legitimacy of his mayorship. He said that the former mayor should also address his grievances to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) or the Office of the Ombudsman.

