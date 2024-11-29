Cesafi Final 4: Magis Eagles beat Baby Lancers, book finals berth

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles overcame a resilient University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers squad, pulling off a dramatic 79-76 come-from-behind victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 High School Basketball Final Four on Friday, November 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The three-peat defending champions booked their fourth consecutive finals appearance in a hard-fought battle marked by eight lead changes and six deadlocks.

Down by 11 in second quarter

Down by as many as 11 points in the second quarter (38-27), the Magis Eagles found their rhythm as the game ensued outscoring UV 20-9 to enter halftime tied at 47-all.

Early in the second half, SHS-AdC briefly led 59-53 before UV roared back. Christophelcian Abellana’s back-to-back triples and a layup from Jhunrel Dagatan swung momentum back to the Baby Lancers, who closed the third quarter ahead 62-58.

UV extended their advantage to 10 points, 68-58, early in the final frame, but the Magis Eagles responded with a decisive 13-2 run. Froilan Maglasang sparked the rally with a crucial jumper, and Jelo Mar Rota capped it off with a layup and a free throw, putting SHS-AdC ahead 71-70.

The lead changed hands again when Abellana’s putback briefly put UV in front, 72-71, but Alden Cainglet’s quick layup, followed by drawing an unsportsmanlike foul from Benedict Paca, proved pivotal.

Lian Kent Basa, who delivered a stellar performance, calmly sank the ensuing free throws to extend the lead to 75-72.

UV Baby Lancers’ comeback

SHS-AdC maintained composure despite an attempted comeback by the Baby Lancers. Basa’s clutch free throws sealed the victory, ensuring the Magis Eagles’ return to the finals.

Basa and Maglasang led SHS-AdC’s charge, each contributing 17 points. Basa added seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Maglasang showcased his all-around game with six rebounds, six assists, and six steals.

Big man Coriantumr Cabantog posted a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds, a steal, and a block. Jelo Mar Rota chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

For UV, Abellana and John Dela Torre each scored 13 points. Dagatan and Dirk Allen Callora added 11 apiece, while Roderick Cambarijan contributed 10 points. UV’s bench outperformed SHS-AdC’s, 44-28, and the Baby Lancers led in points in the paint (38-34) and second-chance opportunities (14-10).

The Magis Eagles will face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) Baby Jaguars, the only team to beat them this season, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals series on Wednesday, December 4, at 5:15 PM.

