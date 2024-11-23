SHS-AdC wraps up elimination round with grinding win over USPF

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, the defending high school champions, fended off a late surge from the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers to secure a 58-52 victory in their final elimination game in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Basketball Tournament.

The game took place on Saturday, November 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

What initially seemed like a straightforward finale for the Magis Eagles turned into a grueling contest, as the resilient Baby Panthers pushed them through seven lead changes and three ties before SHS-AdC pulled away in the final quarter.

ALSO READ:

CESAFI: Magis Eagles edge UC to bolster Twice-to-Beat bid

Cesafi: Magis Eagles soar past DBTC

Magis Eagles escape CIT-U, stretch winning streak to 7 games

With this win, the Magis Eagles conclude the elimination round with an impressive 10-1 record, securing the second seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four. They are set to face the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in the semifinals on November 29.

Big man Jelo Mar Rota delivered a dominant performance, registering a massive double-double with 21 points, 19 rebounds, two steals, and one assist while shooting an efficient 8-of-12 from the field.

Rota was instrumental in the decisive fourth quarter, where he scored nearly half of his total points. With the Baby Panthers initially holding a slim 41-40 lead, Rota spearheaded a 51-45 turnaround that proved crucial for the Magis Eagles.

Despite USPF’s relentless pressure, cutting the deficit to just two points at 54-52, Froilan Maglasang sealed the victory by sinking all four of his free throws in the closing moments. Maglasang finished the game with seven points, five assists, and three steals. Alden Paul Cainglet also contributed eight points, six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist.

For USPF, Luke Brent Dy was the lone double-digit scorer, recording a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Fritz Gonzales added eight points but missed two crucial three-point attempts that could have kept the game within reach. The Baby Panthers ended their season with a 4-7 record, capping off a challenging campaign.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP