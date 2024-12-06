MUPh Cebu, Ronda: Katja Bacoy’s ‘dreams before diapers’ mantra

CEBU, Philippines – Society has long dictated a script for women to follow. It is like a roadmap of roles, expectations, and dreams to which we are tethered from a young age.

But life, with its unpredictable twists, often demands detours, which force us to rewrite our narratives.

For many, these unexpected chapters, though daunting, become the most defining. Such is the story of Katja Bacoy, a 19-year-old from Ronda, Cebu, whose journey to the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu stage comes with youthful dreams and the challenges of teenage motherhood.

As a teenager balancing her aspirations with the responsibilities of raising a child, Katja faced the judgment and scrutiny that society often casts on young mothers. But rather than letting it define her, she chose to rewrite the narrative.

At 19, Katja is a senior high student from Ronda, studying Humanities and Social Sciences, and a proud mom to her one-year-old son, Jacod Ezekiel.

With the support of her parents, she confidently joins Miss Universe Philippines Cebu, hoping to inspire and empower others.

“‘Dreams before diapers’ is [a mantra] that means I’m pursuing my goals while raising my child. It’s a reminder that no matter the obstacles, we should never stop striving,” she shared.

Katja said representing her hometown of Ronda was a privilege and a meaningful journey. She wanted to take pride in highlighting her roots and values, as well as the lessons she has learned from her experiences in her community.

For her, joining the Miss Universe Philippines competition is about more than just achieving personal goals. She viewed it as an opportunity to show others that with determination and the courage to push limits, anything is possible.

Motherhood at a young age is no easy feat, especially when paired with the demands of a national pageant. But for Katja, it has been both her greatest challenge and her deepest source of strength.

“My experience as a teenage mom made me grow up fast. It taught me how strong and loving I could be, and it gave me the determination to pursue my dreams,” Katja said.

Despite facing judgment and discrimination, Katja has remained determined, crediting her self-belief and growing confidence for helping her overcome these challenges.

“I’ve conquered these obstacles by believing in myself and building my confidence. I will use my voice to encourage others to keep going and to see challenges as stepping stones to success,” she said.

Katja’s journey has also fueled her passion for advocacy. As a beauty queen and mother, she is dedicated to empowering teenagers through education and raising awareness about reproductive health, self-care, and mental wellness.

This advocacy is rooted in her own experiences, and she aims to prevent teenage pregnancy by encouraging young people to prioritize education and make informed choices.

“I want teenagers to know that motherhood shouldn’t limit their aspirations. With the right support and determination, anything is possible,” she said.

In the next five to ten years, Katja envisions a future where she has completed her studies, started her own business, and is helping other young mothers.

“In five to ten years, I see myself as a successful woman and a happy mom. My child will be growing and thriving, and I’ll be inspiring others to chase their dreams,” Katja said.