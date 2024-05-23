MUPH 2024 update: No Cebu in Top 5

Kris Tiffany Janson of Cebu ended her journey in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024, as she fell short in advancing to the Top 5 late Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The top 5 are as follows:

Bulacan-Chelsea Manalo

Baguio-Tarah Valencia

Quezon Province-Ahtisa Manalo

Cainta-Stacey Daniella Gabriel

Taguig-Christi Lynn McGarry

Cebu had five contenders in the prestigious pageant. They were Dr. Juvel Ducay, Janson, Victoria Ingram, Mary Josephine Paaske, and Kim Irish Placibe.

Janson was the lone Cebuano who advanced in the competition, reaching the top 10.

Those who made it to the top 10 were: Janson, Iloilo’s Alexie Mae Brooks, Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo, Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, Bacoor’s Victoria Velasquez Vincent, Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo, Cainta’sStacey Daniella Gabriel, Zambales’ Anita Rose Gomez, Baguio’s Tarah Valencia, and Ahtisa Manalo.