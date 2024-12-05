Father kills self after shooting dead his 2 kids in Negros Oriental

[Editor’s note: Mentions of violence, killings and suicide]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two sibling girls, whose ages are 3 and 5 years old, were shot dead by their 30-year-old father, who later took his own life, in Purok San Roque, Barangay Buntis in Bacong town, Negros Oriental on Thursday morning, December 5.

According to Police Major Vann Joel Tingson, chief of Bacong Police Station based on their report, that this was after the father, a security guard, shot his wife and missed during an argument over his desire to borrow the children so he could spend time with them.

But his wife refused his request, leading to the argument and to the husband pulling out a gun and shooting the wife.

This happened when the husband visited the wife’s house in Barangay Buntis this morning.

Turned his gun on his 2 girls

According to Tingson, when the wife dodged the shot and escaped, the father then turned his gun on his children, who were outside their house, and shot them.

He said that the father then walked some 20-meters from the gate of the house and aimed the gun at his head and fired, killing him.

The Bacong Police Station then later received a call about a shooting in the area and responded.

When they arrived in the area, they saw the body of the father and then the wounded children outside the house.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol near the body of the father.

Barangay Protection Order

Police Major Vann Tingson also said that based on the information that they got from the mother of the victims, that she was a battered wife, and that she had secured a Barangay Protection Order in Barangay Bacagay, Dumaguete City, against her husband after they had a misunderstanding.

When the wife transferred to Barangay Buntis, Bacong town, in Negros Oriental, she was also advised by the barangay officials in Bacagay to secure a Barangay Protection Order (BPO) against her husband in Barangay Buntis.

However, the police was still verifying if the wife was able to secure a BPO in Barangay Buntis.

The two wounded girls were rushed to the Holy Child Hospital in Dumaguete City, but the 5-year-old child was declared dead on arrival and the 3-year-old girl died later while being admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Major Tingson said that they would be coordinating with the security agency of the suspect to investigate if they were the ones who issued the 9mm pistol of the suspect.

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.

