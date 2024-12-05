Boxing: Weljon Mindoro set for Dubai bout in IBA Champions Night

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Filipino knockout sensation Weljon “Triggerman” Mindoro is primed for his upcoming bout at the IBA Champions Night: Dubai on December 6 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mindoro, along with his team, has arrived in Dubai and is actively participating in pre-fight events, including a public media workout.

The workout featured all key fighters on the card, including Cuba’s Arlen Lopez and Russia’s Sharabutdin Ataev, who will clash for the IBA World Light Heavyweight title in the main event.

The 24-year-old from Zamboanga del Sur secured his place on the undercard following a dominant performance on November 11 in Florida, where he delivered a third-round knockout against Brazilian Lucas de Abreu in a non-title bout.

Following that impressive victory, Mindoro, who fights under Sean Gibbons’ Viva Promotions, quickly accepted an offer to face Australian veteran Joel Camilleri in an eight-round middleweight contest.

Mindoro enters the ring with a perfect record of 13 wins, all by knockout, and one draw.

Camilleri, 34, brings a wealth of experience with 29 wins (14 by knockout), eight losses, and one draw.

The Australian fighter is currently riding a seven-bout winning streak, which has earned him both the IBF Pan Pacific and Australian middleweight titles.

Notably, Camilleri is no stranger to Filipino opponents, having secured a unanimous decision victory over Arnel Tinampay last year.

