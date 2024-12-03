Suarez, Magsayo in top 3 of WBO super featherweight division 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Filipino Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez and former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo remained highly-ranked in the stacked super featherweight or junior lightweight division of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in its latest world rankings.

Suarez remained the top contender for two straight months in the WBO super featherweight rankings, while Magsayo climbed from No. 4 in October to No. 3 in the November rankings.

With this development, it’s only a matter of time for Suarez to get called for a world title shot, most probably against the hard-hitting Mexican Oscar Valdez, the current WBO world champion.

Suarez, 36, is unbeaten in 18 fights with 10 knockouts. The former Olympian was last seen in the ring in September where he scored a technical knockout (TKO) victory against Jorge Castaneda in the United States.

Meanwhile, Magsayo’s wait for another world title shot gets nearer. Standing on his way though is the No. 2 ranked American Andres Cortes, while Suarez is the current No. 1.

A possible clash between Magsayo (26-2, 17 KOs) and Suarez might happen as both boxers are managed by two different promoters. Magsayo is managed and promoted by MP Promotions headed by Sean Gibbons, while Suarez is under Top Rank, but managed by Chavit Singson.

Still, there is no move between MP Promotions and Top Rank regarding their future plans for Magsayo and Suarez.

They will have to see who between Suarez and Emanuel Navarrete will emerge victorious in their December 7 WBO world title bout in Phoenix.

Besides WBO, Suarez is ranked No. 4 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), and No. 15 in the World Boxing Council.

On the other hand, Magsayo is ranked No. 3 in the WBC, No. 4 in WBA, and No. 5 in the IBF.

