PVL Teams arrive in Cebu for Saturday games in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teams from the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) have started arriving in Cebu for their much-anticipated matches on December 7 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

The first team to arrive was the Nxled Chameleons, who shared a group photo upon landing at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Thursday, December 5.

The Chameleons are set to face the favored Cignal HD Spikers at 4 PM, promising an exhilarating clash for Cebuano volleyball enthusiasts.

Following this matchup, the Capital 1 Solar Spikers will take on the Galeries Tower Highrisers at 6:30 PM.

Led by the league’s third-best scorer, Chiara May Permentilla, the Chameleons are eager to bounce back after a 3-1 loss (25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 18-25) to the Capital 1 Solar Spikers on November 13 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Currently at 0-4, the Chameleons are determined to secure their first win in Minglanilla.

However, they face a formidable opponent in the league’s No. 2 team, Cignal, which is riding high after a dominant victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on November 28.

Cignal won in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22), with Jacqueline Acuna contributing 14 points to maintain their unbeaten 3-0 record.

In the day’s second match, the Solar Spikers (1-3) will square off against the winless Highrisers (0-4).

Capital 1 will rely on the league’s ninth and tenth-best scorers, Leila Cruz and Heather Anne Guino-o, to lead their charge.

Meanwhile, the Highrisers will look to the league’s third-best digger, Alyssa Eroa, and eighth-best receiver, France Elize Ronquillo, as they aim to notch their first win of the season.

Tickets for the event remain available on the Ticketmax website.

