Olvera Named Best Mixed-Use Development in Visayas and Mindanao by The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards

Following the recognition of Georgia City in Iloilo the previous year, Vista Land continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering world-class projects that drive regional growth, with back-to-back wins in the Best Mixed-Use Development in Visayas and Mindanao category.

Learn more about Vista Land master planned developments in the Visayas. Visit www.vistaestates.vistaland.com.ph and follow @VistaLandAndLifescapesOfficial.

Olvera, a prime development of Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, has recently been honored as the Best Mixed-Use Development 2024 in Visayas and Mindanao by The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards. This esteemed recognition cements the status of Olvera as a landmark in Bacolod City, serving not only as a testament to progress but also as a gateway to a life of comfort in Negros Occidental.

Negros Occidental is the fourth biggest island in the country. Situated across the Panay Gulf and Guimaras Strait, with the island-province of Guimaras and Iloilo on Panay Island to its northwest, this province is famously known as the “Sugarbowl of the Philippines,” contributing over half of the national sugar output.

Its capital, Bacolod City, has exponentially transformed into an economic powerhouse in the region over the years. Considered the center of commerce and finance, the city hosts manufacturing and beverage bottling plants, heavy industrial businesses, steel fabrication, power generation, agricultural enterprises, and marine farming operations.

More than a thriving metropolis in the region, Bacolod City is renowned for its historic landmarks and natural landscapes. Its cuisine, particularly its sweet treats and delicacies, ranks among the top flavor profiles in the country. Also known as the City of Smiles, Bacolod is celebrated for its colorful festivals and warm community spirit. This locale seamlessly blends its rich Spanish colonial heritage with modern amenities, making it a premier destination for residents and visitors. Here, city life harmonizes with age-old traditions, creating a unique charm that continues to captivate travelers worldwide.

Bacolodnons are perhaps best known worldwide for their jovial, good-natured personality and their annual celebration of the MassKara Festival. Held every October, the celebration is a portmanteau of the English mask and Spanish cara or face, giving rise to its moniker.

Olvera draws inspiration from the Pueblos Blancos of Cadiz, Spain

Inspired by the charming village of Olvera in Cadiz, Spain, the award-winning master planned development Olvera draws from the iconic Spanish Pueblos Blancos. Known for its dazzling white-painted structures that contrast sharply against vibrant blue skies and lush green mountains, it embodies quiet luxury and timeless elegance. Declared ‘A Protected Area of Artistic and Historical Importance’ in Spain, it serves as the perfect muse for this visionary estate now brought to life in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Olvera in Bacolod is part of Vista Estates, Vista Land’s collection of master planned developments in the Visayas. It represents the best of modern real estate—a mixed-use masterpiece designed to redefine urban living in the region. Olvera offers thoughtfully planned residential areas, open spaces, commercial centers, and leisure hubs to ensure that residents experience comfort and convenience within a single, integrated community. It promises a home and a lifestyle that combines indulgence with accessibility, all while nestled in one of the Philippines’ most culturally rich cities.

Olvera’s multi-tower condominium cluster called Olvera Residences takes full advantage of the charm of the city. Standing on a one-hectare property where the bustle of a booming town meets the genteel elegance known to every Bacolodnon, it has much to offer to those looking for either ready-to-move-in homes or ready-to-run business places, or both. This mid-rise community comes replete with modern conveniences necessary to live the upbeat lifestyle the Negrenses have always aspired for.

The development remains dedicated to providing premium properties that deliver exceptional value for homebuyers and investors. Its strategic location and thoughtfully considered design make it a smart investment, ensuring long-term growth for those who choose to call it home.

Vista Land: Pioneering excellence in property development

As the holding company of the housing ventures of Vista Group, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. is primarily engaged in developing horizontal properties, master planned communities, and the construction of vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land and its day-to-day operations and is the secret to its success. Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences for its residents, as well as delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders, has always been the impetus behind the conglomerate’s continuous evolution.

