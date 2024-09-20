Vista Land’s strong foothold in Visayas marked by condominium development in Leyte

The largest of the six provinces in Eastern Visayas, Leyte lies east of Cebu and Bohol across Camotes Island. It is connected to Samar through the San Juanico Bridge, considered one of the longest bridges in the country. The province is bounded north by Carigara Bay, with the Leyte Gulf filling a large basin between eastern Leyte and southern Samar.

Leyte is an enclave of natural marvels, boasting renowned attractions like Kalanggaman Island and Danao National Park. It also harbors a trove of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered, including vast stretches of pristine beaches and coral atolls. Its rich heritage is vividly depicted in historical landmarks like the McArthur Memorial National Park and Santo Niño Shrine and Heritage Museum, while the island’s spirited festivals, such as the Pintados-Kasadyaan Festival, pay homage to the bravery and valor of its indigenous peoples. Tacloban City hosts the Sangyaw Festival, a vibrant celebration held just a day after the Pintados Festival.

It is no surprise that Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, is extending its prospects into the blissful lands of Leyte. Among the recent endeavors in The Garden Town of Western Visayas is through Vista Manors, showcasing the extraordinary beauty of the country’s most extensive ecological frontier.

Vernazza by Vista Manors: Set in what is called the Eden on Earth

A premium offering is set to rise on the shores of Leyte: Vernazza by Vista Manors. A mid-rise multi-tower development, Vernazza mirrors the colorful history of Leyte and intertwines with the smart concept of contemporary living.

Vernazza offers resort-inspired amenities and sanctuaries that match the lifestyle property seekers and investors aspire for. The vertical residence will be fitted with smart technology features like fire and smoke warning alarms, a sprinkler system, and full CCTV coverage in common areas, suitable for young professionals, expanding families, and business investors looking for a comfortable and accessible place to live in the city. Additionally, Vernazza provides optimum convenience due to its proximity to commercial centers, educational institutions, healthcare providers, retail complexes, and infrastructure networks. It is an appealing option for individuals seeking vibrant living, staying true to Vista Land as a provider of quality living spaces nationwide.

Located in the town of Palo, the condominium development is 15 minutes from historic MacArthur Park, 25 minutes from San Juanico Bridge, and a short drive to the famed Pineapple Plantation, the floating restaurants in Lake Danao, magnificent rainforests, and Leyte Golf and Country Club.

For nearly five decades now, Vista Land has enhanced and strengthened the fabric of family and community life in Leyte with its distinctive residential developments. With Vernazza, it is marking another milestone as it pioneers a condominium development in Palo.

Building vertical villages nationwide for Global Filipinos

Located in key cities such as Urdaneta, Imus, Roxas, Butuan, Davao, and Ozamiz and provinces including Laguna, Palawan, Bohol, and Leyte, residents need only choose a condominium property that fits their lifestyle to experience serene environments that make everyday living a vacation. Featuring gyms, jogging paths, play parks, swimming pools, and pocket gardens, Vista Manors developments also include clubhouses with function halls and roof decks, allowing residents to appreciate breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

Vista Manors provides opportunities tailored for seasoned investors and those who are making a start in their portfolio. Focusing on Filipinos overseas who want to make smart moves in their finances, the company expands their property value through literacy of the possibilities real estate investments offer.

Vertical villages integrate the convenience of a condominium with the facilities familiar to every neighborhood. This delightful and ideal combination appeals to individuals looking for enhanced living experiences in their locations. The vertical villages of Vista Manors are purposely resort-themed, offering landscaped open spaces, swimming pools, function halls, play courts, gyms, and roof decks with stunning views. This roster of amenities creates the perfect little vacation, making each home a personal escape at the end of every day.

The mid-rise developments come with a reduced population density per floor, allowing more privacy and breathing room. They also offer unimpeded movement and access across several levels, as a sprawling community would. This grants their residents a markedly elevated lifestyle with a spread of living options––all nestled in a modern, sky-bound tower within, or very close to, bustling business and commercial hubs.

To know more about Vernazza and other vertical villages of Vista Manors nationwide, visit www.vistamanors.com.ph. Like and follow @VistaManorsOfficial for news and latest offerings.







