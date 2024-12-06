Rice prices set to rise next week in Mandaue City Public Market

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU – Consumers here should start tightening their belt as prices of rice at the Mandaue City Public Market are expected to increase next week.

Several vendors in the city’s largest market announced that their stocks of rice are running out, and a slight increase in prices may happen.

As of Friday, Dec. 6, the prices of rice in Mandaue City Public Market have remained stable, ranging from P47 to P62, depending on the type and brand.

By next week, the price could rise by P50 per sack or P1 to P2 per kilo, said Flor Sumalinog, a rice vendor in the market.

Sumalinog said that she needed to increase the price to maintain her earnings.

However, aside from low supply, another rice vendor, Felipa Gungob, believed that most suppliers who will implement price increase are those who sell imported rice.

But Gungob mentioned that the price hikes will have a significant impact on smaller retailers like herself, especially since they purchase in smaller quantities compared to those buying in bulk.

She typically purchases around 100 sacks of rice, with sack sizes including 50 kilograms, 25 kilograms, and 10 kilograms, whereas larger vendors order up to 500 sacks.

Gungob said that she only earns a little. For example, she buys a 25-kilogram sack of rice for P1,330 and sells it for P1,380.

“Kuhaan pa sa mga expenses, plastic suhol (Plus it gets deducted for other expenses like plastic bags and labor fees),” said Gungob.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Gorgonio, a resident of Barangay Paknaan, found a strategy rice to save money – to mix cheaper and more expensive rice.

For her weekly budget, she purchases 10 kilos of rice, mixing five kilos of rice costing P48 with another five kilos priced at P53 before cooking.

“Akoang imix para dili siya mobukag ig luto. Ako imix kay para makadaginot sa budget (I mix them, so the grains do not get broken when cooking. I also mix them to save money),” said Gorgonio./ mme

