1Pacman’s Milka Romero inspires aspiring athletes in Brgy. Inayawan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Staying true to its mission of empowering communities through sports, the 1Pacman Party List brought its volleyball clinic to Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City, inspiring over 100 aspiring athletes to reach their dreams.

Milka Romero, 1Pacman’s first nominee and the daughter of sportsman Congressman Mikee Romero, led the initiative. She was joined by the PVL team Capital1 Solar Spikers, which she owns. They guided participants alongside its star players, including Iris Tolenada, Leila Cruz, Roma Mae Doromal, Jorelle Singh, and Des Clemente.

“This event came into my own experience because, growing up, I looked up to my idols. I couldn’t reach where I am now without my idols, so as the first nominee of the 1Pacman Party List, I want the game to be accessible to the nation, especially to the young generation,” she said.

The Cebu event was the Solar Spikers’ first outreach in the province, as they gear up for their debut season in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL). The clinic taught volleyball skills while highlighting discipline, teamwork, and mental resilience for success in sports and life.

Romero’s advocacy for women in sports and grassroots development was clear at the event. She highlighted the importance of inclusivity, sharing that playing for her country empowered her.

As a leader, Romero said she wants to help young women dream bigger and believes sports can create equality when men and women work together.

In addition to the volleyball clinic, Romero recently organized the “1Pacman Party List Volleyball Festival” on November 9 in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City.

The festival brought together over 300 players from 28 barangays and exceeded expectations with its high level of competitiveness. Another volleyball clinic followed this in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, Romero’s candidacy as the first nominee of the 1Pacman Party List in the upcoming 2025 elections reflects her dedication to building on her father’s legacy.

Over the past eight years, 1Pacman has authored and passed 144 bills in Congress, including the landmark National Academy of Sports Act, which institutionalizes athletic development at the grassroots level.

As the face of 1Pacman’s push for grassroots programs and women’s empowerment in sports, Romero envisions a future where opportunities in athletics are abundant, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Through her leadership, she aims to shine a spotlight on the untapped potential of young athletes in the Philippines. /clorenciana

