Albay politics: 2 top Albay politicians join forces vs Salceda

At a press conference at the Oriental Hotel on Thursday, Lagman called on his supporters to rally behind Rosal, noting the need to protect Albay from leaders who, he said, “use their positions for personal gain.”

“By stepping down, I’ve asked all my leaders and supporters to back Rosal. We need to unite to protect Albay from politicians who use power for personal gain,” Lagman said.

The Lagman-Rosal alliance reshapes Albay’s political landscape, paving the way for a tightly contested 2025 gubernatorial race against Salceda, himself a former governor and a seasoned politician, and an economist who has held sway in both national and local political scenes.

Legal woes

Both Lagman and Rosal are currently embroiled in legal and political challenges.

Rosal, who was elected governor in May 2022, was unseated from his position after the Commission on Elections (Comelec), in November that year, nullified with finality his victory violating the Omnibus Election Code when he and wife Carmen Geraldine, distributed cash assistance to tricycle drivers and senior citizens during the election period that year.

Carmen, who was running for and eventually won as mayor of the provincial capital Legazpi City in 2022, was also disqualified along with her husband, then the city’s outgoing mayor.

The couple’s disqualification in the 2022 elections was later affirmed by the Supreme Court.

But the Rosals legal woes did not end there.

In August this year, the Office of the Ombudsman also found Noel and Carmen guilty of administrative charges for reassigning government officers when they took office in 2022—Noel as governor and Carmen as mayor of Legazpi City.

In a joint resolution dated Aug. 29, the Ombudsman ordered Carmen’s suspension from her post for one year after she was found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service. Noel was ordered dismissed from service after being found guilty of grave misconduct, oppression and two counts of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Additionally, the Ombudsman imposed a fine on Noel equivalent to one year’s worth of his basic salary, to be deducted from his benefits or leave credits.

Despite his dismissal, Noel filed his candidacy for governor for the 2025 elections, having obtained a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court against the Comelec resolution that disqualified Rosal from running in next year’s polls.

Lagman, who took over after Rosal’s victory was annulled, also found himself suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman on Oct. 18 this year for allegedly accepting approximately P8.16 million in payoffs from “jueteng,” an illegal numbers game, during his tenure as vice governor of Albay.

Lagman’s suspension followed a graft case filed against him related to these allegations.

‘Strategic’

According to Lagman, his decision to step down was a “strategic move, not a concession.”

“There is strength in unity. Standing with Rosal affirms that the people—not political tricks—should decide who leads Albay,” Lagman said.

He added: “Not everyone has Albay’s best interests at heart. What’s best for Albay transcends personal ambitions. My goal is not just to win, but for Albay to truly succeed.”

According to Lagman, by withdrawing from the race, he had not given up on his dreams for Albay.

“On the contrary, I want to ensure that our vision for the province is realized through meaningful alliances with those who genuinely care for Albay’s future,” he said.

Lagman described his action as “a strategic one aimed at securing Albay’s success.”

“By stepping aside, I can now focus on supporting candidates who truly have the people’s best interests at heart,” he said.

Rosal expressed his gratitude for Lagman’s endorsement, describing it as a “bold decision and a supreme sacrifice.”

“That wasn’t an easy decision for him, but it shows his dedication to the people of Albay,” Rosal said.

He added: “We need real democracy to save our province from corruption.”

