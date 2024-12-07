Pagasa: Cloudy skies, rain likely due to 3 weather systems

There are high chances of rain in extreme Northern Luzon due to the northeast monsoon, locally termed “amihan”, which is the cold winds coming from the northeast, according to Pagasa weather expert Benison Estareja.

“Dito sa may Batanes, mayroong mahihinang pag-ulan at malamig na temperatura,” Estareja noted in an early Saturday morning weathercast.

(In Batanes, there are light rain showers and cold temperatures.)

“Habang dito naman sa may Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao at mga nearby pa na mga bayan, asahan rin ang makulimlim na panahon pa rin at sasamahan pa rin ito ng kalat-kalat na ulan at thunderstorms,” he added.

(Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and nearby towns may also expect cloudy weather that will be accompanied by scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.)

Meanwhile, the shear line – or the point where cold winds from the northeast and warm winds from the east (easterlies) meet – could trigger bad weather that may result in flooding and landslides in the eastern portion of Luzon, according to the Pagasa specialist.

Estareja said the eastern section of Luzon – particularly the areas surrounding Sierra Madre, Aurora, Quezon, areas surrounding Banahaw, and the Bicol Region – will experience partly cloudy to at-times cloudy skies and rain from afternoon to evening.

As for Metro Manila and nearby areas, he noted: “May mga times pa rin na makulimlim ang panahon, lalo na sa tanghali at sa hapon.”

(There will still be times that the weather will be cloudy, especially by noon and afternoon.)

Mindanao, specifically the regions of Caraga and Davao, will see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday morning due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), Estareja said.

An ITCZ is the area where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet.

Estareja said, “Sa natitirang bahagi ng Mindanao, may mga areas din sa may Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, southern portion of Zamboanga Peninsula at Soccsksargen, magkakaroon na rin ng pag-ulan as early as this morning.”

(For the rest of Mindanao, there are areas in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, the southern portion of Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen, there will be rains as early as this morning.)

“At ang natitirang bahagi pa ng Mindanao, magiging makulimlim na pagsapit ng hapon at mataas rin ang tsantsa ng kalat-kalat na ulan at thunderstorms dulot pa rin ng intertropical convergence zone,” the weather specialist added.

(For other parts of Mindanao, it will be overcast in the afternoon and there are high chances of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms still due to the intertropical convergence zone.)

Also on Saturday, Pagasa said Palawan and most of Visayas can expect partly cloudy to at-times cloudy skies with chances of rain.

“May mga tsantsa lang ng pag-ulan as early as this morning dito sa may gitnang bahagi ng Palawan, maging sa may Southern Leyte at sa may Eastern Samar,” Estareja said.

(There are chances of rain as early as this morning over the middle portion of Palawan as well as Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar.)

He added, “Habang pagsapit ng tanghali hanggang sa hapon, may mga areas din sa natitirang bahagi ng Visayas, lalo na sa may Panay Island, ang magkakaroon ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan at mga thunderstorms.”

(By around noon through afternoon, there will be areas in the rest of Visayas, especially Panay Island, that will see isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.)

Northern Luzon coasts will be moderate to rough on Saturday, according to Pagasa, predicting the occurrence of waves between 2.1 meters and 3.4 meters.

“For today, asahan pa rin ang maalon na karagatan dito sa may baybayin sa may Northern Luzon. Epekto pa rin iyan ng northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. Pero pagsapit mamayang gabi, unti-unti na itong lalakas,” Estareja said.

(For today, expect rough seas on the waters near Northern Luzon. This is still the effect of the northeast monsoon. But later tonight, it will gradually become more turbulent.)

Estareja likewise said that the rest of the country’s seaboard may see light to moderate sea conditions. Still, he warned that waves could reach 2.5 meters due to thunderstorms.

However, despite the predicted sea conditions, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning for Saturday.

