Fernando Agad secures bronze at IWF World C’ships in Bahrain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano weightlifter Fernando Agad shone on the global stage, bagging the bronze medal at the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, on Saturday, December 7.

Agad, a standout member of the Philippine Weightlifting Team and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, delivered an impressive performance in the men’s 55-kilogram Group A division.

He earned a combined total lift of 263 kilograms, placing sixth in the snatch with a lift of 116 kilograms and fourth in the clean and jerk with 147 kilograms.

READ: Cebuano lifter Agad finishes 8th in world championship debut

This marks a significant milestone in Agad’s career, as he improved from his eighth-place finish at the 2021 World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This time, Agad capitalized on the opportunity, cementing his status as one of the sport’s rising stars against the world’s elite.

READ: Son of jeepney driver says IWF World Championship stint is ‘start of his journey’

Thailand’s Natthawat Chomchuen clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 270 kilograms (120 kg snatch, 152 kg clean and jerk), while Brazil’s Thiago Da Silva secured silver with a combined lift of 269 kilograms (121 kg snatch, 148 kg clean and jerk).

IMPRESSIVE RESUME

Agad edged out Kazakhstan’s Mansour Al Saleem, who lifted 262 kilograms, and Bulgaria’s Angel Hriskov Rusev, who totaled 254 kilograms.

READ: Tabique sets new PR amidst punching incident at weightlifting Nat’l Open

Agad’s recent bronze medal adds to an already impressive resume.

In June, he was named “Best Weightlifter” in both the collegiate and open divisions at the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships held in Cebu.

Agad isn’t the only Cebuano competing in Bahrain.

Fellow UC Webmasters Elreen Ando and John Dexter Tabique, along with Boholano lifter Dave Lloyd Zamora Pacaldo, are set to compete in the coming days.

Ando, a two-time Olympian, will take on the women’s 49-kilogram division on December 12 alongside teammates Rosegie Ramos (women’s 49 kg) and Kristel Macrohon (women’s 71 kg).

Meanwhile, Tabique and Pacaldo are slated to compete on Sunday, December 8, with Tabique vying in the men’s 89-kilogram division and Pacaldo stepping onto the platform in the men’s 67-kilogram category.

They are under the tutelage of veteran Olympic coaches Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros who are accompanying them throughout the world championships.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP