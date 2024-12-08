Gold-based cancer drug outperforms chemotherapy – researchers

Researchers from the RMIT University in Australia and Indian institutions unveiled a gold-based cancer drug with promising potential.

The medication slowed tumor growth in animals by 82 percent. Even better, it targeted cancer cells more effectively than conventional chemotherapy agents.

Distinguished Professor Suresh Bhargava AM, who led the project at RMIT, emphasized that this discovery could lead to safer and more effective cancer treatments.

How does this gold-based cancer drug work?

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) explained that their revolutionary cancer drug contains a unique gold compound.

It’s called Gold (I), which the researchers designed to be highly reactive and biologically active. Also, they tailored it to interact with a common cancer cell enzyme called thioredoxin reductase.

The gold compound blocks this protein, shutting down cancer cells before they can multiply or develop drug resistance.

Bhargava said this highly targeted approach minimizes the toxic side effects seen in the chemotherapy drug cisplatin.

“Their selectivity in targeting cancer cells, combined with reduced systemic toxicity…,” he said.

“…points to a future where treatments are more effective and far less harmful,” the project lead added.

Gold (I) is also more stable than those from earlier studies. Consequently, the cancer drug can remain intact while reaching the tumor site.

Gold Treatment

Project co-lead at RMIT, Distinguished Professor Magdalena Plebanski, explained another reason why the golden treatment is effective.

In zebrafish studies, it stopped the formation of new blood vessels that tumors need to grow. This effect is known as anti-angiogenesis, and this gold compound was the first with this property.

As a result, these characteristics make it highly effective against various cancer cells. For example, it might treat ovarian cancer cells, which can develop cisplatin resistance.

“Seeing our gold compound have such strong efficacy against tough-to-treat ovarian cancer cells is an important step toward addressing recurrent cancers and metastases,” stated Plebanski.

However, Bhargava reiterated that “human trials are still a way off.” Nevertheless, he and the research team “are really encouraged by these results.”

The cancer drug’s Gold (I) gained US Patent protection, preparing it for further development toward potential clinical applications.

