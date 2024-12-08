By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 08,2024 - 10:23 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Christmas season draws near, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has warned motorists from engaging in road rage amid the holiday rush.

LTO-7 urges motorists to stay calm amid holiday traffic, warns against violations

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario told CDN Digital that motorists should always control their temper, especially when they encounter heavy traffic during this holiday season.

Galario said that when motorists get angry, they should remember that they have their driver’s license.

“Kanang driver’s license nga inyong gi-possess, dili na ninyo rights pero privilege na nga gihatag sa gobyerno nga gikan sa LTO nga gi-issue sa inyo,” Galario said.

Moreover, Galario noted that violations come with penalties, which is why drivers should exercise caution. “Unless it is okay for them to be penalized,” he added.

For those who commit reckless driving, a minimum fine of P2,000 will be imposed on drivers operating a motor vehicle with improper, expired, revoked, or suspended registration, or with an unregistered or fake substitute or replacement engine, engine block, or chassis.

The LTO personnel will fine drivers P2,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second, and P10,000 for subsequent offenses. Drivers will also face a three-month suspension of their driver’s license for the second violation, six months for the third, and revocation of the license for subsequent offenses.

For drivers with a revoked non-professional license, they will be disqualified from obtaining a new license for two years. (You can check the list of LTO driving fines and violations here.)

“Dako-dako raba ang penalty sa mga violations unya mahasol, makuhaan inyohang driver’s license kay i-confiscate man, naay mga demerit points. Kung mo exceed ka sa demerit points, suspend ka’g three months or one year. Luoy pod ba, nanginabuhi baya mostly ang nakaviolate sa mga ingon ana kanang sa mga public utility,” he said.

Galario explained that the LTO is strict in enforcing traffic rules and regulations, so motorists should drive carefully and practice extra patience.

Meanwhile, as they prepare for the influx of passengers this holiday season, Galario said that the regional office is set to conduct another ‘Oplan’ to ensure the roadworthiness of public vehicles carrying passengers to their destinations.

“The usual nga among ginabuhat kay dinha sa bus terminals, diha among mga inspection kay para usab sa road safety sa katawhan nga nag gamit sa mga pampubliko nga mga sakyanan,” he said. /clorenciana

