LTO-7 apprehends 851 vehicles in ‘Oplan Undas’ campaign in CV

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 05,2023 - 10:59 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) apprehended a total of 851 vehicles across the region from October 16 to November 1.

The apprehensions were done during its ‘Oplan Undas 2023’ operations which took place from October 16 to November 3.

During the ‘Oplan Undas’ activity, the LTO-7 conducted random terminal inspections in Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental.

READ: LTO-7 issues show cause orders against two drivers in Mandaue City ‘road race’

Inspection of terminals

Based on the press release issued by LTO-7 on Friday, the terminals inspected in Cebu were the Cebu North Bus Terminal, Cebu South Bus Terminal, SM City PUV (public utility vehicle) Terminal, Hagnaya Port Terminal, Daanbantayan Bus Terminal, Bantayan Island Transport Terminal, and Bogo PUV Terminal.

In Bohol are Jagna PUV Terminal, Tagbilaran City PUV Terminal, Talibon PUV Terminal, and Tubigon Port/PUV Terminal.

Meanwhile, in Negros Oriental were Bais PUV Terminal, Manjuyod Bus Terminal, Dumaguete City Ceres Terminal, Dumaguete Transport Terminal, and Bayawan Transport Terminal in Negros Oriental.

In Siquijor were the Siquijor PUV and Port terminals.

On Sunday, November 5, Aden Belza, the acting chief of LTO-7’s operations division, said in a phone interview that the apprehended vehicles came from “multiple” areas “but mostly were from the Cebu province.”

READ: Colorum vehicles: LTFRB-7 warns passengers against unfranchised vehicles

Temporary operator’s permit

Belza said that the LTO personnel issued TOP or the temporary operator’s permit on the apprehended vehicles.

“Actually, na ticket-an na sila. Mostly ana nila na ticket-an og TOP, then ang uban ana na-impound,” Belza said.

(Actually, they were already issued tickets. Most of them have been issued tickets and TOP [Temporary Operator’s Permit], then the others had been impounded.)

According to LTO’s portal, the TOP is “a ticket issued to apprehended drivers, conductors, or operators tagged with a violation at the site and time of apprehension.”

Moreover, the LTO also apprehended 14 colorum vehicles in Cebu, following the agency’s ‘anti-colorum operations.’

READ: LTO taps PNP-HPG’s help in drive vs colorum PUVs

Impounded vehicles

Those impounded vehicles, including the 14 colorum vehicles, were placed in LTO’s impounding area in Talisay, City, Cebu.

When asked what the operators could do for their impounded vehicles, Belza said that it would depend on their violations.

“Primarily, depende na sa violations. For example, sa mga violation nga defective, ipaayo usa na nila,” Belza said.

(Primarily, it will depend on their violations. For example, those violations on defective [parts of the vehicle], they would have to have it repaired.)

He added that the operators or drivers would be “given authority to travel outside” to fix their vehicles.

READ: Bus operators reminded of vehicles’ ‘roadworthiness’ for Kalag-Kalag 2023

Wheel problems

“For example, kaning mga ligid. Assuming [mao ni] ang violation, ilisdan nila’g ligid ngadto sa area. Kung naay colorum, multahan lang na and there’s a mandatory impoundment of three months,” Belza said.

(For example, the tires. Assuming [that is] the violation, they will just have to replace them in the area where it will be replaced. If there is a colorum vehicle, they will just have to pay the fine, and there’s a mandatory impoundment of three months.)

The violation of the apprehended vehicles were “mostly defective” according to Belza.

“Because during that time, we concentrated on roadworthiness of motor vehicles. Kay (because) it was expected daghan bitawng (that there were many) travelers using the public roads,” Belza said on Sunday.

Vehicles’ roaworthiness

Last October 25, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said the law enforcers would not allow drivers to operate their vehicles with wheel problems.

He said they would send them go back to their garage and change their tires.

Montealto added that LTO would also check the vehicles’ ‘roadworthiness’ because it was their joint responsibility with the LTFRB.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said in a statement that the LTO expected an influx of passengers on November 4, Saturday, because of the “long holidays.”

“So our team remains to be on alert in making sure that our riding public will have a safe journey back to their homes,” Galario said.

READ: LTO: Only 1% of vehicle registrations done online

Strengthening ‘anti-colorum’ campaign

On Saturday, November 3, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II said, in a statement, that he is asking the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help them strengthen their ‘anti-colorum’ campaign.

The LTO received complaints from different transport groups saying they ‘have been losing 30-percent of their income’ from these colorum vehicles.

“Matagal na itong reklamong ito ng ating mga kapatid sa transport sector kaya tayo ay hihingi ng tulong sa ating PNP upang madagdagan ang ating puwersa para matigil na ang iligal na operasyon ng mga taong nasa likod nito,” Mendoza said.

(This has been a long-time complaint of our brothers in the transport sector so we are asking the help of our PNP so that we can add more men to our force to stop this illegal operation of the people behind this.)

Mendoza has also asked all the regional directors of LTO to intensify their anti-colorum campaign.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP