Explore, experience, and love the Philippines with Sunlight Air

Sunlight Air, a local boutique airline, is gearing up for the surge in demand for domestic travel in the Philippines. As the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and various severe calamities, a renewed passion for domestic travel, dubbed ‘revenge travel,’ has emerged. Additionally, the government’s proactive efforts to promote regional tourism are highlighted by the Department of Tourism’s new, albeit controversial, slogan, ‘Love the Philippines,’ launched in time for its golden anniversary.

For more information and bookings, head to Sunlight Air’s official website at www.sunlightair.ph, call 253280808, or message their official Facebook page. See you on board!

Sunlight Air supports this initiative to discover, experience, and love the diverse natural beauty of the Philippines and is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and seamless travel experiences for Filipinos and tourists.

Expanding horizons through Sunlight Air’s new routes

Earlier this year, Sunlight Air strategically transferred its primary hub from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Clark International Airport to enhance passenger service and expand its network. From its primary bases in Clark and Cebu, the airline flies to select island destinations such as Coron (Busuanga), Boracay, Siargao, Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Iloilo, allowing passengers to immerse themselves in the diverse beauty of the Philippine islands.

To further enhance travel experiences, Sunlight Air aims to continually add new routes, making it easier for travelers to explore even more stunning destinations across the archipelago.

Sunlight Air paves the way for affordable adventures

Sunlight Air’s commitment to affordability opens doors for travelers from all walks of life to experience the enchanting beauty of the Philippine archipelago. For instance, Sunlight Air offers a SmartPass booklet containing 10 pre-paid one-way flight vouchers that customers can use when booking wherever and whenever they want for a price lower than usual. It includes 10-kg check-in baggage, 7-kg carry-on baggage, VAT, and terminal fees.

Besides this attractive travel deal, Sunlight Air also features a variety of price cuts through different payment schemes offered from time to time, ensuring the great escape you’ve been longing for is guaranteed without compromising quality or safety.

Sunlight Air invites you to find serenity through domestic travel

Sunlight Air proudly operates a fleet of ATR 72-500 aircraft, renowned for their efficiency, reliability, and comfort. Equipped with the highest standards of safety and operational excellence, these aircraft ensure that passengers experience a comfortable, enjoyable, and stress-free journey. Escaping the world’s hustle and bustle is critical for mental health, and for many, domestic travel provides the perfect opportunity for solace.

Sunlight Air empowers Filipinos to take a break, recharge, and reconnect with themselves. The relief that local travel offers is unmatched, with each destination providing a unique and refreshing experience.

Nonstop flights equate to seasonless travels

Sunlight Air’s dedication to serving its customers is evident in its offering of year-round nonstop flights. Flights now bound for and from Cebu, Manila, Coron, Siargao, and most recently Boracay, are nonstop, allowing passengers to get where they want to be without worrying about flight schedules. Every day is a chance to create a memory of a lifetime, not just during summer and Christmas breaks.

Domestic travel with Sunlight Air isn’t merely about chasing the sun and joining the festivities; it’s also about embracing the off-season and the Philippines’ quieter times away from the crowds and hustle of the peak season.

Unveiling paradise with Sunlight Air

With accessible internet and mobile browsing, Filipino travelers are very net savvy. Sunlight Air’s online portal allows guests to conveniently book flights, making for a hassle-free and convenient travel experience.

Sunlight Air’s destinations unveil a treasure trove of hidden gems waiting to be discovered and celebrated by more Filipinos. These destinations offer a wealth of experiences just waiting to be explored, promising to ignite a newfound appreciation for local travel and the diverse treasures of our country.

So take on that journey and discover, experience, and love the Philippines more with Sunlight Air.

From the limitless opportunities that urban Manila, Clark, and Cebu offer, to the crystal-clear waters and innate tropical charm of Siargao and Boracay, the breathtaking landscapes, hidden lakes, lagoons, and waterfalls of Busuanga and Cagayan de Oro, to the rich tapestry of cultural heritage and culinary delights of Iloilo, Sunlight Air can take you to places brimming with unique features and stories awaiting to be savored.

ADVERTORIAL

