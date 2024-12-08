Five “funtastic” years with Anjo World Them Park

Anjo World Theme Park, Cebu’s first world-class theme park located at Belmont One, Minglanilla Cebu, proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary with a bang!

Described as the “first integrated family entertainment complex in Visayas and Mindanao”, Anjo World has recently upgraded its services with three new facilities, maintaining its status of being an all-in-one family entertainment complex.

To mark this milestone, the park unveils three exciting new facilities designed to elevate your funtastic adventure to new heights.

Anjo World Them Park – a world made for families

Anjo, a Portuguese name for angel, is a name coined from Antonio and Josiefe Ang-Lim, parents of Chester Lim, president of Belmont One. Launched on December 22, 2018, Anjo World began its journey with six operational rides across four themed zones: Africa, Americas, Asia, and Europe. Over the years, the park has expanded to feature 15 attractions, including the iconic Anjo Eye—a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel offering breathtaking views and a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

Described as the “first integrated family entertainment complex in Visayas and Mindanao”, Anjo World has recently upgraded its services with three new facilities, maintaining its status of being an all-in-one family entertainment complex.

Anjo World’s new attractions

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Anjo World introduces:

The Anjo World Conference Center (AWCC) : A multi-purpose events hall perfect for gatherings of all kinds.

The Anjo World Welcome Center : A newly improved guest service facility to enhance convenience and comfort.

The Anjo World 5D Theater Ride: An immersive, state-of-the-art attraction that takes entertainment to the next level.

In Anjo’s world, every customer’s comfort and entertainment is the top priority. The new and improved Welcome Center highlights comfort and style for its customers. The Welcome Center serves as a place to entertain customers, as well as a spot where customers can chill and plan their day ahead before indulging themselves in the funtastic world of Anjo.

Anjo’s new Conference Center (AWCC) is a new addition to Anjo’s facilities. This multi-purpose events hall is designed to make any occasion extraordinary. With a seating capacity of up to 400 guests in a theater-style setup, AWCC is equipped with modern amenities to ensure seamless and memorable celebrations—from birthdays to weddings and corporate events.

Adding to its appeal, AWCC offers complimentary access to Anjo World Theme Park for its guests. For events under the Banquet Socials package and Corporate events, groups with a minimum of 30 attendees receive theme park passes to the park’s attractions with at least three rides.

Putting the FUN in Anjo’s FUNtastic world is the newly opened Anjo World 5D Theater Ride. Step into the future of entertainment and experience real-life visuals, immersive audio, exhilarating motion, and even real-world effects with Anjo World’s 5D Ride. This state-of-the art 5D theater offers an adventure like no other, more than visual entertainment, it expands the fun to auditory, tactile, and even olfactory experiences.

Anjo World’s “funtastic” deals

As Anjo celebrates his fifth birthday, he treats his guests with his FUNtastic deals. Anjo World’s Annual Pass, a year-round pass to the park for only 950 pesos, is only one of the many deals that Anjo prepared for its guests. Not only that, Anjo also offers team-building activities for Anjo World Conference Center guests, however, Anjo’s offering is not like any other ordinary team-building event because it incorporates the use of Anjo’s rides in the team-building experience.

As the Christmas Season approaches, Anjo, as the Angel that he is, celebrates Christmas with fun and delight as he lights up his world with festive lights coupled with themed events that will create the perfect Christmas experience for every guest.

What are you waiting for? Enjoy the fun and thrilling adventure at Anjo World Theme Park now! Stay tuned to the park’s official promotions page or visit during these seasons for updated details on ticket bundles and special holiday events. Visit their website at www.anjoworld.com for more details.

advt.

RELATED STORIES: